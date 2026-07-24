Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi Anime Reveals Japanese Voice Cast

The staff of Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi , the limited anime series spinoff from the Star Wars: Visions project, revealed the Japanese cast on Friday.

Image via Star Wars Japan ©Lucasfilm

The series will premiere on August 5 onand

The Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 event announced in April 2025 that the Star Wars: Visions anthology is expanding with Star Wars: Visions Presents , an opportunity to tell its animated stories in a longer narrative. "The Ninth Jedi" short is the first story to be expanded this way.

Kenji Kamiyama ( Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex , Eden of the East ) returns from the previous "The Ninth Jedi" short in the first Star Wars: Visions volume, but as the supervising director and series script supervisor on the new series. Shunsuke Tada ( Kuroko's Basketball , STARMYU , Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These - Collision film) is directing the new series. Hitoshi Itō ( Star Wars: Visions , Attack on Titan The Final Season ) is producing, and the executive producers are Lucasfilm 's Jacqui Lopez and Josh Rimes .

Image via Star Wars franchise's website © Lucasfilm Ltd.

Star Wars: Visions

Disney+

The first volume ofdebuted onin September 2021. Studios such as, andproduced the shorts.

Volume 2 of the Star Wars: Visions project debuted on Disney+ on May 4, 2023 ( Star Wars Day). Unlike the first anthology, which consisted of nine shorts from Japanese creators and anime studios, the second volume features nine shorts from animation studios from around the world, including Japan, India, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Chile, France, South Africa, South Korea, and the United States.

Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 debuted on Disney+ in October 2025. The latest anthology continued the storylines of three shorts from the first volume: "The Duel," "Village Bride," and "The Ninth Jedi." Separate from the limited anime series, "The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope" short tells the story of a war that has been going on since before the first short's character Kara was born.