Though I am an Inept Villainess Anime Reveals English Dub Cast, July 26 Debut

Image via Though I Am an Inept Villainess anime's website © 中村颯希・一迅社／「ふつつかな悪女」製作委員会

Futsutsuka na Akujo de wa Gozaimasu ga - Sūgū Chōso Torikae Den

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announced on Friday that it will begin streaming the Englishfor the television anime of's) light novel series on Sunday at 11:45 a.m. EDT on, and. Thewill also stream onin Asia.

The English cast includes;

Seven Seas publishes both the light novels and manga under the title Though I Am an Inept Villainess: Tale of the Butterfly-Rat Body Swap in the Maiden Court , and describes the story:

In a kingdom inspired by historical China, five clans put forth their maidens as imperial consorts–but only one will be crowned empress. The frail and beautiful Kou Reirin, the so-called “butterfly” of the imperial court, is a shoo-in to marry the crown prince. But when “court rat” Shu Keigetsu lashes out at her during the glittering Lantern Festival, it's Reirin who wakes up in the dungeons! Body-swapped by her assailant to steal her position at court, Reirin's plight seems dire...to everyone else! Now that she's got a robust new body, not even the looming threat of execution can stop her!

Mitsue Yamazaki ( How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? , Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun ) is directing the anime at Dōga Kōbō . Yoshiko Nakamura ( Detective Conan: Zero's Tea Time ; Tadaima, Okaeri ; The Helpful Fox Senko-san ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Ai Kikuchi ( How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? , New Game! , Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie ) is designing the characters.

Singer-songwriter milet performs the opening theme song "Sunny." Rokudenashi performs the the ending theme song "Shooting Star" (Hōkiboshi).

Additional staff members include:

The anime will premiere on TV Tokyo and its affiliates on July 12 at 11:45 p.m. Netflix will stream the anime in Asia on July 12. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and the Indian Subcontinent. Hulu is listing the series for a debut on July 12 with both English subtitles and dub .

The anime's premiere was delayed to July due to delays in production progress. The anime was initially announced to premiere in April.

Ichijinsha launched Nakamura's light novel series with illustrations by YukiKana in December 2020. The novels' manga adaptation by Ei Ohitsuji simultaneously launched in Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Zero-Sum magazine. Ichijinsha published the light novels' 12th volume on March 31. Seven Seas will release the light novels' 11th volume in English on September 22, and the manga's ninth volume on August 4.

Sources: Press release