Udon Ent. Licenses Hiromi Matsuo's Department Store Waltz, Rondo Manga

Udon Entertainment revealed at its panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday that it has licensed Hiromi Matsuo 's Department Store Waltz ( Hyakkaten Waltz ) and Rondo: The Ladies' Graphic Magazine manga.

Image via Amazon © Hiromi Matsuo, Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha, Ltd.

Department Store Waltz is an all-color manga and illustration book set in an early 20th century department store in a provincial city. Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha, Ltd. released the book in January 2016.

Image via Amazon © Hiromi Matsuo, Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha, Ltd.

Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha, Ltd. released Rondo: The Ladies' Graphic Magazine in December 2022. The book is also an all-color manga and illustration book. The setting is a women's fashion magazine titled "Rondo" that is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

Image via Amazon © Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha, Ltd.

Additionally, Udon Entertainment revealed it has licensed the Belles Ruelles anthology manga series. The anthology series currently has four volumes, and each volume features various artists who write about shops and facilities in a fictional town called Euphemia. Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha, Ltd. released the first volume in November 2023, and released the fourth volume in December 2025.

Udon Entertainment will release the previously revealed Manga Biographies: Momofuku Ando - The Inventor of Instant Noodles from Kenji Ishikawa and Sorata Unno, and Manga Biographies: Amelia Earhart - The Amazing Pilot from Masakazu Horinouchi and Miyoko Sano, both on September 1.

Udon Entertainment also revealed it will release the 224-page hardcover Spy x Family: Animation Art Book on January 27, 2027. Wit Studio released the book in Japan in December 2023.

Image via Amazon ©遠藤達哉／集英社・SPY×FAMILY製作委員会

Udon Entertainment had revealed earlier this month it will release two artbooks from illustrator Shinkiro, who is also attending San Diego Comic-Con this week. Udon Entertainment will release both CAPCOM Masterworks: Shinkiro (264-page hardcover) and SNK Masterworks: Shinkiro (272-page hardcover) on December 1.

UDON Entertainment is proud to welcome the incredible illustrator SHINKIRO to San Diego Comic-Con 2026!



Shinkiro's art has helped define the look and feel of countless game universes, and they're all represented in CAPCOM MASTERWORKS: SHINKIRO and SNK MASTERWORKS: SHINKIRO!… pic.twitter.com/7Sh4Vh86YM — UDON Entertainment (@UdonEnt) July 7, 2026

The company also mentioned the previously revealed Hidetaka Tenjin 's Artistry of Gundam book at its panel on Friday. The 144-page hardcover book will ship on September 22.

Udon Entertainment will also release the 352-page hardcover The Art of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 artbook.

Source: E-mail correspondence