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Vertex Force Original Anime Reveals October 3 Debut, Main Cast in Promo Video
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official website for Vertex Force, an original television anime from Strike Witches and Vividred Operation director Kazuhiro Takamura, revealed the anime's October 3 debut on Friday, alongside the show's main promotional video, main cast, and new visual.
The anime will debut on October 3 at 11:30 p.m. on Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and Tochigi TV, and will stream on U-NEXT and other services in Japan.
The anime stars:
- Makoto Koichi as Akira Todo
- Kaede Hondo as Haruka Todo
- Ami Koshimizu as Eleanor Northbrook
- Megumi Han as Lala Zudenstein
- Rie Takahashi as Yoko Nishina
In the anime's story, Akira lives a peaceful life with his older sister Haruka and his mother, who runs a cafe. The family however harbors a secret — Haruka has inherited a power from her father called "Engine," and she hides that power from others. Akira on the other hand has not inherited his father's power, and he has an inferiority complex about it. Amidst this, strange events start happening around the world.Kazuhiro Takamura is directing the anime at SMDE, and is also designing the characters. Gorō Kuji (Chained Soldier, Peleliu: Guernica of Paradise) is the assistant director. Kanetake Ebikawa (Mobile Suit Gundam 00, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury mechanical design) is the "engine designer" and JNTHED (Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury, 2022 Urusei Yatsura mechanical design) is in charge of "ENIA design." Takamura is also overseeing the series scripts alongside Masashi Suzuki (Lord of Vermilion: The Crimson King; Jack-of-All-Trades, Party of None). Masahito Onoda (Brave Witches, Strike Witches: Road to Berlin) is the chief animation director, and Nobuaki Nobusawa (Clevatess, Astra Lost in Space) is composing the music.
Additional staff members include:
- CG Director: Hiroyuki Tadokoro
- Modeling Director: Zhang Peng Jian
- Color Design: Mineyo Ōnishi
- Art Director: Ryōka Kinoshita
- Art Setting: Toshiki Amata
- Director of Photography: Masahiko Yagi
- Editing: Akinori Mishima
- Sound Director: Tomohiro Yoshida
- Sound Production: dugout
Takamura gave a message about the anime when it was first announced, stating he likes cute girls, cool mecha, and anime, and this original anime crams in everything he likes.