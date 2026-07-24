Vertex Force Original Anime Reveals October 3 Debut, Main Cast in Promo Video

The official website for Vertex Force , an original television anime from Strike Witches and Vividred Operation director Kazuhiro Takamura , revealed the anime's October 3 debut on Friday, alongside the show's main promotional video, main cast, and new visual.

Image via Vertex Force anime's X/Twitter account ©VERTEX Project

The anime will debut on October 3 at 11:30 p.m. on Tokyo MX , BS11 , Gunma TV , and Tochigi TV , and will stream on U-NEXT and other services in Japan.

The anime stars:

In the anime's story, Akira lives a peaceful life with his older sister Haruka and his mother, who runs a cafe. The family however harbors a secret — Haruka has inherited a power from her father called "Engine," and she hides that power from others. Akira on the other hand has not inherited his father's power, and he has an inferiority complex about it. Amidst this, strange events start happening around the world.

Image via Vertex Force anime's website ©VERTEX Project

Kazuhiro Takamura

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury

mechanical design

is directing the anime at, and is also designing the characters.) is the assistant director.) is the "engine designer" and, 2022) is in charge of "ENIA design." Takamura is also overseeing the series scripts alongside).) is the chief animation director, and) is composing the music.

Additional staff members include:

Takamura gave a message about the anime when it was first announced, stating he likes cute girls, cool mecha , and anime, and this original anime crams in everything he likes.