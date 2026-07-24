Yen Press Licenses 'Watching the Angel Sleep, Drowning in Bed Together' Yuri Light Novel; 9 Manga

Yen Press announced at its panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 on Friday that it has licensed one light novel and nine manga titles.

Image courtesy of Yen Press

Title: Watching the Angel Sleep, Drowning in Bed Together

Creators: Tetsuto Uesu (story), Minori Chigusa (illustration)

Summary: Ayana Yukihira is a second-year in high school, and after her parents' divorce, she's looking for a new start in an apartment of her own. But when she receives the keys, she finds another girl already there—fresh out of the bath! Due to an administrative error, the apartment was also rented out to Yuu Fukami, one of Ayana's classmates at her new school. But instead of forcing Ayana to find another place to live, Yuu invites Ayana to share the lease as a roommate. As it turns out, the girls also share a mutual attraction that grows with every touch, every passing day...until they're virtually drowning in it.









Image courtesy of Yen Press

Title: Sharkmaid of the Shore

Creator: Teruya

Summary: When Wataru's parents passed away in a tragic accident, he found himself with no living relatives. Now, his resident maid, Kosame, is his only guardian. She's as loyal as they come, and she's been by Wataru's side ever since he was young...but she's not exactly human! As they live their lives together in the eclectic fishing village they call home, will Wataru manage to win her eternal love...?





















Image courtesy of Yen Press

Title: The Deskmate Cat and the Love Novice ( Tonari no Neko to Koi Shirazu )

Creator: Akinoko

Summary: Minato Seno's first semester of high school has barely begun when his homeroom teacher asks him for help. The favor? To take care of Nekozane-san, the girl who sits next to him—and sleeps at her desk through every class! Seno quakes in his boots at the thought of starting a conversation with a girl he's never even seen face-to-face, let alone spoken to...Despite his fear, he summons all his courage and wakes her up, only for Nekozane to throw her arms around him?!

















Image courtesy of Yen Press

Title: The Villainesses Are Unwavering ( Akuyaku Reijō-tachi wa Yuruganai )

Creators: Nina Akabane (manga), Yatsuki Wakatsu (original story), Taku Haruno (original character designs)

Summary: Aini Miccola, the illegitimate child of a countryside baron, is the talk of the Royal Academy. The boys can't get enough of her cuteness, and the girls seethe at her blatant ignorance of noble conduct...but as she makes a name for herself, three others are gaining notoriety as the “villainesses” of the academy: Serafina, daughter of a powerful marquess and fiancée to the crown prince; Sandra, a viscount's high-minded daughter with a once- in-a-generation talent for business; and Bernardetta, cunning attendant to the prime minister and heiress to a house with close ties to the royal family. When the three villainesses go toe-to-toe with Aini the apprentice saint, what paths will each of them choose?





Image courtesy of Yen Press

Title: Disenchantment Camera

Creator: Tomato Tri

Summary: Jigen Oohashi, age twenty-seven, is a self-styled photographer who's fed up with all things romantic after taking family photos of his married unrequited male crush, Yamada. After having vowed never to fall in love, Jigen attends his big sister Himeko's wedding, where he meets Amélie Shirogane...and discovers she's a serial home-wrecker who's having affairs with both Himeko herself and Yamada! But Himeko has also handed her brother a mysterious camera that she claims “erases sexual desire”?! It's the anti-romance manga that gives a big ol' middle finger to “love”!













Image courtesy of Yen Press

Title: Don't Talk to Me

Creator: Zoukoujo

Summary: Thirtyish, gay, and too straitlaced for his own good, Yamada has never been great at finding romance. One evening, he turns to an app to get some loving, only for the shock of a lifetime to appear at his door: his hot coworker Takimiya, who's a hit with guys and ladies alike! Yamada assumes they'll just do their business and move on with their lives, but it looks like Takimiya has other ideas...

















Image courtesy of Yen Press

Title: Mane Mane Nichi Nichi : Baseball Manager Everyday

Creator: Sōichirō Yamamoto

Summary: Karina Ichinose, gal fashionista, became a team manager because she loves baseball. Yuki Himemiya became a team manager because her boyfriend was on the team. Akane Nagisa became a team manager because she's popular—despite not knowing the first thing about baseball!

Their managerial duties run the gamut—making rice balls for the team, cleaning lewd books(?) out of the clubroom, keeping a childhood friend company during his batting practice, and fretting over the team during their first nail-biting practice game! The bases are loaded with their exciting memories, and it's time to play ball!









Image courtesy of Yen Press

Title: #ImLookingForZombies: The Complete Omnibus ( #Zombie Sagashitemasu )

Creator: Katsuwo

Summary: Thirteen years ago, a mysterious illness infected 90 percent of humanity, but Aki's too young to remember the world before the apocalypse. Instead, what she cares about is finding her dad! Along with her friends, Haru and Natsu, Aki leaves her village for the world outside and its many wonders: lush nature, feats of human ingenuity...and hordes of zombies!!

















Image courtesy of Yen Press

Title: My First Love With You Again ( Kimi o Wasureru Koi ga Shitai )

Creator: Haru Yūki

Summary: When Shino saw Sena playing guitar in middle school, it was love at first sight—and then her first relationship, her first real boyfriend...and countless other firsts! Even after Sena's transfer to another school forced them apart, Shino has carried a torch for him all the way to college, where she's found him again by some miracle! But that pure and genuine face she once knew is no longer there, instead replaced by a distant expression...





















Image courtesy of Yen Press

Title: Champignon Witch

Creator: Tachibana Higuchi

Summary: Deep within the depths of a murky forest resides a quite peculiar dark witch. Dwelling in an abode created by poisonous mushrooms, leaving toxic fungi in her wake and even exhaling noxious spores with every breath she takes, Luna lives a rather solitary existence. Believing her future would continue in the same vein for the rest of eternity, she is shocked to her core by a sudden dreamlike encounter...

Source: Press release

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.