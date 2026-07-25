Final Fantasy XIV MMORPG Reveals Bastion Job, New Areas for 'Evercold' Expansion in Videos

The livestream for the Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival 2026 in Berlin revealed on Saturday videos for the "Evercold" expansion for Square Enix 's Final Fantasy XIV MMORPG. The videos revealed the new Bastion Job in the expansion as well as new areas available in the expansion.

Additionally, the event announced the game's previously revealed Nintendo Switch 2 version will launch on August 4.

English Teaser Trailer



Japanese Teaser Trailer



Bastion Job Video



Square Enix will reveal the second new job for the expansion at the Fan Festival event at Makuhari Messe in Tokyo on October 31-November 1.

New Area Naglfar, Realmship of Water



New Area Fargarth



New Area Hringhorni, Realmship of Fire



Square Enix also revealed in the event's keynote speech that the game's collaboration with the Neon Genesis Evangelion series titled "Ghosts of Desire" is bringing on guest creator Mahiro Maeda ( Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time , Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo ).

Image via Final Fantasy XIV Fan Fest 2026 livestream

Additionally the event revealed a new collaboration with Final Fantasy VII Remake , with a new eight-player raid series that will be featured in the new expansion.

Dive into all the fun of the #FF7R collaboration! 🙌✨



Beyond the Lifestream: Evercold 8-player raid series

Keybound Brawler: Gold Saucer typing game



There's a lot to look forward to alongside your adventures in Evercold! pic.twitter.com/5bFQe2GfUl — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) July 25, 2026

The game's director and producer Naoki Yoshida (also known as Yoshi-P) revealed at the Fan Festival event in Anaheim in April that "Evercold" will begin the series' new "Godless Realms" saga. Players will enter the Fourth, one of 13 reflections of the original Source world. He also teased various creatures including a "Wanderer," Arcane Giants, and a new race of cat creatures. The new expansion will also bring changes, including an updated Adventurer Activity user interface and a more weekly-based system as opposed to daily.

Square Enix released Final Fantasy XIV Online for personal computers in September 2010. After criticism from fans, the company revealed an updated version of the game titled Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn that added a new world and story. Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn launched on Windows PC and PlayStation 3 in August 2013, on PlayStation 4 in April 2014, on PlayStation 5 in May 2020, and on Xbox Series X|S in March 2024.

Square Enix has since released five expansions: "Heavensward" in June 2015, "Stormblood" in June 2017, "Shadowbringers" in July 2019, "Endwalker" in December 2021, and "Dawntrail" in July 2024. The game has recorded just under 35 million registered accounts worldwide as of April 24.

The game's mobile version for iOS and Android devices from Lightspeed Studios launched in China in June 2025, and had planned to have a global launch. However, Square Enix and Tencent announced earlier this month the game will end service in the Chinese mainland on September 30, with the global version seemingly canceled.

Square Enix announced in February 2022 that it will continue support for the MMORPG for the next 10 years.

Source: Final Fantasy XIV Fan Fest 2026 livestream