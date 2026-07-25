Live-Action Series Spooky in Love Gets Webtoon Adaptation

Image via Naver Webtoon's website © Naver Webtoon

The live-action Korean Netflix series Spooky in Love has received an official webtoon adaptation.

The webtoon launched on Naver Webtoon on July 17 and updates weekly. An international rollout across seven countries is also planned for mid-August.

Based on the 2011 film Spellbound , Spooky in Love follows Yeo-ri Chun, a wealthy heiress who can see ghosts, and Kang-wook Ma, a hot-blooded prosecutor who fears them more than anything, as the two join forces in an occult romance. Eun-bin Park and Se-jong Yang star in the live-action series.

The series debuted on Netflix on July 18, and ranked at #8 on the non-English shows chart on Netflix Tudum for the week of July 13-19, with 1,700,000 views.

Fans can watch the series on Netflix.

Source: YNA (Ga-hye Ko)