Nene Azuki's Mii-chan and Miss Yamada Manga Gets Anime in 2027

The real Achilles' heel of this title is the lack of a true party dynamic.

― Disgaea Mayhem manages to bring the Disgaea formula into the action RPG format successfully, but by the slimmest margin and missing many of the key features that make Disgaea soar. For background's sake, I'm a long-time Disgaea enjoyer. Not to age myself too much, but I bought a physical copy of the first Disgaea on PS2 from...