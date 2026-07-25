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Nene Azuki's Mii-chan and Miss Yamada Manga Gets Anime in 2027
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Flag Pictures announced on Sunday that Nene Azuki's Mii-chan and Miss Yamada (Mii-chan and Yamada-san) manga is getting an anime adaptation that will debut in 2027.
Azuki drew a celebration illustration for the announcement.Seven Seas will publish the series in English starting with the first volume on December 8, and it describes the story:
In the heart of Shinjuku, there are a variety of nightclubs open to customers who seek a night of indulgence alongside gorgeous companions. Yamada is one of those companions, working part-time while attending university. Though lately, Yamada finds it easier to become the model hostess rather than a star pupil. She keeps to herself, follows the written and unwritten rules of hosting, and doesn't bother getting entangled with anyone if she can help it. That is, until Mii-chan stumbles into her life.
Mii-chan is adorable but useless. She can't read or write and is incredibly clumsy, always messing something up, which earns her ridicule from staff and customers alike. But something about her endless motivation and bright energy draws Yamada in, creating an unexpected friendship!
Azuki launched the series on Kodansha's Magazine Pocket service in September 2024. Kodansha shipped the sixth compiled book volume on April 23, and that volume announced the manga will end in its seventh volume, which is slated to ship in late summer.
Source: Press release