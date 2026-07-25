New Galaxy Express 999 Theatrical Anime Announced With Story by Rintarō

Toei Animation announced on Saturday it is producing a new anime film based on Leiji Matsumoto 's Galaxy Express 999 franchise. Anime director Rintarō ( Metropolis , X/1999 , Harmagedon ) — who previously directed the 1979 Galaxy Express 999 film, the Adieu Galaxy Express 999 film, and the Galaxy Express 999: Emeraldas: The Eternal Warrior special — is in charge of the original story draft for the new film.

The 113-episode Galaxy Express 999 television anime series aired from 1978-1981. An anime film alternate retelling premiered in 1979. The franchise then spawned multiple other movies, specials, and OVAs. The original 18-volume manga ran from 1977-1981.

The story of the anime and manga follows a young orphan named Tetsuro as he travels with a mysterious woman named Maetel through the galaxy on a space train, in the hopes of obtaining a cybernetic body. The train stops at many planets along the way, often leading to adventures for the two.

Masako Ikeda , the voice of Maetel in the franchise, died on March 3 at 87 years old. Franchise composer Nozomi Aoki died on February 20 at 94 years old.

Yuzuru Shimazaki 's Ginga Tetsudō 999 Another Story: Ultimate Journey (Galaxy Express 999 Another Story: Ultimate Journey) manga, which retells the story of Matsumoto's original manga, launched in Akita Shoten 's Champion RED magazine in March 2018, and ended on February 19.

A Leiji Matsumoto exhibition celebrating the 50th anniversary of Galaxy Express 999 has been touring Japan since June 2025 and has so far visited Tokyo, Fukuoka, and Aichi, and will visit Saitama in the future.

Sources: Leijisha, Comic Natalie