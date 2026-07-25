Shikao Suga Performs Opening, Ending Themes for Horror Collector TV Anime

NHK announced on Saturday that Shikao Suga will perform both the opening and ending theme songs for the television anime of Midori Satō 's Horror Collector novel series. Suga wrote both songs.

Image via NHK © 佐東みどり・鶴田法男/KADOKAWA/NHK・NEP

NHK

The anime will air on theGeneral starting in October.

Yen Press is releasing the novel series and Niko Yuki 's manga adaptation in English for its "JY for Kids" middle-grade imprint, and it describes the story:

The internet is full of creepypastas, cryptid sightings, tales of paranormal activity, and unsolved disappearances. These are mostly rumors and pranks fueled by trolls—entertainment. But the unlucky few learn the hard way that some legends are true. Many of these unfortunate souls are doomed, but their luck may change if they cross paths with the boy in the red hood. He roams from town to town and appears wherever strange things occur. Is he a light in the dark? Or living proof that monsters are all too real...?

Sato writes the novels, Norio Tsuruta is the supervisor, and Yon draws the art for the novel series. Kadokawa started releasing the novel series in June 2015, and published the 28th volume on May 13.

Yuki's manga adaptation ran in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Gene magazine in 2021-2022. Kadokawa published the manga adaptation in one volume in March 2022.

Yen Press published the sixth novel volume in May 2025, and published the manga in one volume in May 2025.



Sources: NHK Anime's X/Twitter account, NHK





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