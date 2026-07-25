Shiori's Diary's Tsuya Tsuya Launches New Manga

This year's eighth issue of Akita Shoten 's Young Champion Retsu magazine announced on Tuesday that manga creator Tsuya Tsuya will launch a new manga titled Akatsuki no Logos (Logos of the Dawn) in the magazine's next issue on August 18. The manga is a new spinoff of Tsuya Tsuya 's ongoing Rakujitsu no Pathos (Pathos of the Setting Sun) manga.

Image via Akita Shoten's website ©Akita Shoten

The spinoff manga centers on Takuma Takumi, a manga assistant of Masami Jinbo — a college junior and also the assistant of the main series' protagonist, aspiring manga artist Aki Fujiwara. Takuma, who has to work with Masami in a house where her sister also lives, has to deal with keeping a safe distance from the beautiful sisters.

Tsuya Tsuya 's ongoing Rakujitsu no Pathos manga launched in Akita Shoten 's Bessatsu Young Champion magazine in 2014. The manga is a story of neighborly lust between aspiring manga artist Aki Fujiwara and his former high school teacher Makoto Nakaima, who moved in next door to him with her husband. Akita Shoten published the manga's 19th compiled book volume on May 20.

Tsuya Tsuya launched the Tasogare no Ethos spinoff manga in Young Champion Retsu in 2019. The manga centers on Makoto's past. The manga ended serialization in September 2025. Akita Shoten published the manga's fifth and final volume in November 2025.

Seven Seas Entertainment released Tsuya Tsuya 's three-volume Shiori's Diary manga in English.