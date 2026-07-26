KonoSuba – God's blessing on this wonderful world! 4 Anime Reveals Staff, 2027 Debut

"Colorful," the 10th anniversary event for the KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! anime, revealed on Sunday the fourth season of the anime, titled KonoSuba – God's blessing on this wonderful world! 4 , will air in 2027. The event also revealed an "ultra teaser visual," along with the returning cast and new staff details.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©2027 暁なつめ・三嶋くろね/KADOKAWA/このすば4製作委員会

Takaomi Kanasaki is returning as the chief director, and Manabu Kurihara ( The Detective Is Already Dead both seasons) is the new director, at studio ENGI ( Studio DEEN animated the first two seasons, Drive animated the third, and J.C. Staff animated the film). Makoto Uezu is again returning to oversee the series scripts, and Koichi Kikuta is again returning to design the characters. Yoshikazu Iwanami is returning as the sound director, and Masato Kōda is again composing the music.

The event also revealed a 10th anniversary video, featuring a new arrangement of Machico 's song "fantastic dreamer" from the first season.

The first main television anime season premiered in January 2016, and the second season premiered in January 2017. Crunchyroll streamed both seasons as they aired in Japan. The KONOSUBA - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World– Legend of Crimson anime film opened in Japan in August 2019. Crunchyroll and Fathom Events screened the film in the United States in November 2019.

The television anime of Natsume Akatsuki and Kurone Mishima 's Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! spinoff novel series premiered in April 2023, and it aired for 12 episodes.

KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world! 3 , the third television anime season, premiered in April 2024 and aired for 11 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and also streamed an English dub.

Screenings of last year's Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o! 3 -Bonus Stage- original video anime ( OVA ) ended with the announcement of the upcoming sequel anime. Crunchyroll is streaming the OVA .

Original light novelist Natsume Akatsuki is supervising the Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o! ~Kono Ai Subeki Machi ni Hanei o! ( KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! Prosperity on this lovely town!) game, which will launch on mobile and PC this year. The novel's illustrator Kurone Mishima is also collaborating on the production.

Source: Press release





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