Marvel Partners With Kadokawa for Upcoming Manga Projects

Manga creator tokitokoro ( Lynx, River in Me, Jeff the Land Shark ) confirmed on X/Twitter on Saturday that Marvel Comics is partnering with Kadokawa for upcoming manga adaptations. tokitokoro shared several designs of Spider-Man, Daredevil, and Punisher on Saturday, and confirmed serialization will start before the end of the year.

It's finally been announced!📢



KADOKAWA × MARVEL !!



What if there was a Spider-Man born in Shibuya, or a Daredevil in Shinjuku? Yakuza-style Punisher?

It's crazy, I know.



Stay tuned 💻↓ more designs pic.twitter.com/75NBkSGGZ1 — tokitokoro (@_tokitokoro) July 26, 2026

News outlet Bleeding Cool stated Marvel first announced the news at the Marvel Fanfare panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday. The outlet stated the collaboration will include "five original manga volumes." tokitokoro's work is titled Spider-Man of Shibuya , according to the outlet.

The collaboration will also include a series focusing on Spider-Gwen, from manga creator Ryūsei Yamada ( Revenger manga adaptation, Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Manga—Anthology ).

Shueisha announced on July 1 that its contract with Walt Disney Japan to publish manga adaptations of Marvel Comics characters will end on September 30. Shueisha will begin removing five manga titles — Marvel x Shonen Jump+ Super Collaboration , Secret Reverse , Spider-Man: Octo-Girl , Spider-Man: Kizuna , and Deadpool: Samurai — from digital storefronts gradually from September 28 to 30, and is ceasing the sales of the same manga titles in physical print volumes. All five of these manga have ended their serializations

Sho-Pro Books' ( Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions ) contract to publish Marvel Comics titles in Japanese ended this year on March 31.

Marvel Comics had announced on July 16 that Marvel Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski will move on from the EiC role and will be come the editor of "Asia Originals" for Marvel. Veteran editor Stephen Wacker will be the new Editor-in-Chief.

Sources: tokitokoro's X/Twitter account, Bleeding Cool (Rich Johnston) via Hachima Kikō





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.