Marvel, WEBTOON Announce 3 Original Vertical-Scroll Series at SDCC

New slate includes: Tony's Girl, That Time Deadpool Fell Into WEBTOON...and Found The Longest Title of All Time!!!, X-Men Korea

Image via WEBTOON's website © WEBTOON Entertainment

Marvel Comics and WEBTOON announced three original webcomic series created exclusively for WEBTOON during Marvel's Next Big Thing panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday.

Designed specifically for WEBTOON 's vertical-scroll format, the new slate includes Tony's Girl, That Time Deadpool Fell Into WEBTOON ...and Found The Longest Title of All Time!!!, and X-Men Korea.

Tony's Girl, written by CRC Payne with art by StarBite, reimagines a 17-year-old Tony Stark as he develops a romance with Meredith McCall, the daughter of his father's business rival.

That Time Deadpool Fell Into WEBTOON ...and Found The Longest Title of All Time!!!, written by Ucheomaaa and illustrated by Annie Huang, follows Deadpool after he is transported into the WEBTOON universe, where he encounters worlds inspired by popular webcomic genres while searching for a way home.

X-Men Korea, developed by Studio LICO, centers on Korean high school student Yeong-seo Go, who awakens as a mutant and enrolls at Hoseok Academy for the Gifted, where he uncovers a conspiracy involving a megacorporation and the future of humanity.

Marvel said the three titles are the first wave of all-new original Marvel stories created exclusively for WEBTOON , with additional projects to be announced later.

WEBTOON Entertainment had announced a global partnership with Disney in August 2025 to adapt and distribute around 100 comics from Disney, Marvel, 20th Century Studios, and Star Wars in WEBTOON 's mobile vertical-scroll format. The companies are also developing original webcomics.

Disney and WEBTOON also signed a non-binding term sheet in September 2025 to develop a new digital comics platform.