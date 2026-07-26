New Ranma 1/2 Anime's Season 3 Reveals More Cast Members, October 3 Debut

The staff for the third season in the new anime based on Rumiko Takahashi 's Ranma 1/2 manga revealed on Sunday its key visual, additional cast members, and October 3 debut.

The newly announced cast members are:

Masako Nozawa as Grand Master

Jun Fukuyama as Sentarō Daimonji

Mayumi Tanaka as ???

Saori Hayami as ???

Minami Tanaka as Tsubasa Kurenai

The anime's third season will debut on October 3 on thechannel at 24:55 JST (effectively October 4 at 12:55 a.m. JST). The anime will exclusively stream onright after its broadcast.

Kōnosuke Uda is again directing the anime at MAPPA . The third season will have mainly returning cast and staff members. Returning chief animation directors Yoshiko Saitō and Kōsuke Kawamura will be joined by Riko Kaneda (new anime's first season animation director) and Haruki Miura ( Ensemble Stars! , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean ). Masahiro Kurio also returns as main animator with the addition of Atsuko Ishida (1989 Ranma ½ key animator) and Yoshihiro Takeda ( The Devil Is a Part-Timer! seasons 2 & 3).

The anime's first season premiered nationwide in Japan in October 2024. The anime exclusively streamed on Netflix after its broadcast.

Kōnosuke Uda ( One Piece: Dead End film, DAYS ) directed the first season at MAPPA . Kimiko Ueno ( Delicious in Dungeon , Astro Note ) was in charge of series scripts, and Hiromi Taniguchi ( Kurage no Shokudō ) designed the characters.

The second season premiered in October 2025 on NTV . The series streamed on Netflix after the television broadcast. Most of the staff from the first season returned for the second season. However, Kōsuke Kawamura joined the staff as one of the chief animation directors, and Ryūta Hayashi joined Chihiro Ōkawa to direct the art.