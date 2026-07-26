Star Detective Precure! Anime Film Reveals Main Trailer, Staff Members, Ending Song

The staff for Eiga Meitantei Precure! Fushigi na Niwa to Futari no Himitsu ( Star Detective Precure! The Movie: The Mysterious Garden and the Secret of 2 People) — the film for Star Detective Precure! , the 23rd main anime entry in the Precure franchise — revealed the film's main trailer and staff members on Sunday. The video reveals the film's ending theme song "FIRST PRISM" by Yūka Masui and Chihaya Yoshitake . The film's staff also revealed the insert song "First Step" by Ami Ishii .

The film's staff also started streaming "Dance Lesson" videos for the film's ending theme song and insert song :

"FIRST PRISM" ending theme song dance lesson

"First Step" insert song dance lesson

Hanako Ueda ( You and Idol Precure♪ , Summer Time Rendering My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON episode director) is directing the film. Yoshimi Narita ( Eiga HappinessCharge PreCure! Ningyō no Kuni no Ballerina , Eiga Precure All Stars New Stage 3: Eien no Tomodachi , Eiga Tropical-Rouge! Precure: Yuki no Princess to Kiseki no Yubiwa! films) is writing the script, Erika Fukasawa ( Eiga Kimi to Idol Precure♪ Omatase! Kimi ni Todokeru Kirakkilive! ) and Misaki Umase ( You and Idol Precure♪ ) are composing the music, and Emiko Miyamoto ( Eiga Precure All Stars F , Precure Super Stars! original character designer) is designing the characters and is also the film's chief animation director.

Additional staff members include art director Risa Fujii , color designer Satoshi Takezawa , compositing director of photography Takumi Arai , and production manager Hirotaka Naota .

The film will open in Japan on September 18.

The film's story begins with the Detective Precure investigating the "X Mark Incident," when a fairy named Rain appears and requests for the Detective Precure 's help. Rain leads the team to a lovely garden called "Karin's Garden," but it is being overrun by tiny creatures called "Dame Dame." The team investigates the "Dame Dame" creatures and discovers the secret hidden in the garden.

Past Precure characters from You and Idol Precure♪ and Wonderful Precure! will also appear in the film.

The Star Detective Precure! anime debuted on February 1 on ABC TV, TV Asahi , and their affiliate channels at 8:30 a.m. JST. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime North America, Central America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and CIS.

The anime centers on Anna Akechi, a second year middle school student who lives in Makoto Mirai Town. She travels back in time from 2027 to 1999 when her "companion fairy" named Pochitan appears on her birthday. In 1999 Makoto Mirai Town, Anna meets Mikuru Kobayashi, another second year middle school student who dreams of becoming a great detective. The two girls witness the troubles caused by the Phantom Thieves who steal people's precious belongings, and they transform into great Precure detectives and use their deductive reasoning skills to protect the people's smiles.

The anime stars:

Ami Ishii performs the opening theme song "Heart ni Hint! Meitantei Precure! " (Hint In My Heart! Star Detective Precure! ). Akane Kumada and Yūka Masui perform the ending theme song "Naze? Nazo?! ANSWER" (Why? Mystery?! ANSWER).