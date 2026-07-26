The Ogre's Bride Anime Casts Akira Ishida, Misato Fukuen

Ishida, Fukuen join anime's cast as Reiya Kiryūin's parents

The staff for the television anime of Kureha 's The Ogre's Bride ( Oni no Hanayome ) light novel series revealed on Sunday that Akira Ishida and Misato Fukuen have been added in the anime's cast. The new cast members' characters appeared in the anime's fourth episode on Saturday.

Akira Ishida as Senya Kiryūin, Reiya's father

Misato Fukuen as Sara Kiryūin, Reiya's mother





The anime premiered in Japan on the, andchannels, as well as on the, andstreaming services, on July 4 at 24:30 (effectively, July 5 at 12:30 a.m.) It then played on nine more channels throughout Japan and other streaming platforms. streams the anime as it airs.

The novel series is set in a Japan where humans and demons co-exist peacefully. Yuzu is an ordinary high school girl, who lives in the shadow of her older sister who is the bride of a demon. One day, she has a life-changing encounter with a beautiful ogre who claims her as his bride.

The cast includes:

Kazuhito Ōmiya is directing the anime at Colored Pencil Animation Japan . Yumi Kamakura is in charge of the series scripts. Hikari Tanaka is drawing the main character designs, and Hiroko Shigekuni is also credited for character designs. Masaru Yokoyama is composing the music.

Additional staff members include:

The ClariS trio are performing the anime's opening theme song "Hitokoto" (A Word). Actor and singer Ikusaburō Yamazaki is performing the ending theme song "Shinboshi."

Kureha began the light novel series on Starts Publishing 's Novema! platform in 2019. The series won the grand prize at the First Novema! Character Short Story Contest. Starts published the 10th volume in December 2025. Yū Shiroya illustrates the series.

Jun Togashi launched the manga adaptation in Starts Publishing 's Noicomi magazine in December 2021. The manga adaptation won Noicomi's annual comic ranking in the girl comics category in 2022 and 2023. Starts shipped the 10th compiled book volume on July 10. MangaPlaza is releasing the manga in English.

The light novel series and its manga adaptation collectively have over 5.8 million copies in circulation.

The novel series also inspired a live-action film that opened on March 27. The film sold 146,000 tickets for 202,395,960 yen (about US$1.27 million) in its opening three days.