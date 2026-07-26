The Transformers: The Movie Screens in U.S., U.K. With 'New Post-Credits Chapter' on September 17

4K re-release to screen "never-before-seen chapter" that will screen after credits

Fathom Events and Hasbro announced on Friday that their upcoming 4K re-release of The Transformers: The Movie in theaters in the United States and United Kingdom on September 17 (" Transformers Day") will feature extra footage in the form of a never-before-seen "cinematic chapter" that will screen after credits. A new trailer first revealed at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday previews the new footage at the end.

Image courtesy of Fathom Events and Hasbro

Fathom Events

For millennia, the heroic Autobots, led by Optimus Prime ( Peter Cullen ), have been at war with the evil Decepticons, led by Megatron ( Frank Welker ). As the battle between the Autobots and Decepticons rages on Earth, an even greater threat looms. Unicron ( Orson Welles , Citizen Kane), a colossal converting planet who consumes everything in his path, is heading for Cybertron to devour the Transformers homeworld and wipe the Autobots and Decepticons from existence. The only hope is the Autobot Matrix of Leadership. With new enemies hunting them down and dangers lurking in every corner of the galaxy, the Autobots take on a perilous mission to save their planet that will alter their destiny forever.

describes the film:

Some theaters in the U.S. will also feature collectible popcorn buckets and drinkware. Tickets go on sale on August 7.

Hasbro also plans to screen the film in Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and Germany, with Hasbro announcing additional markets at a later date.

The companies previously re-released the film in U.S. theaters in September 2021 for the 35th anniversary of the franchise . Shout! Factory released a 35th anniversary steelbook limited edition for the film in August 2021. The release featured the film on 4K UHD for the first time, with a brand-new 4K transfer of the original 35mm film.

Toei Animation animated the 1986 film as a sequel to the first animated television seasons of The Transformers . The animated series is based on Hasbro 's toy line, which itself imported toys from Takara's Diaclone and Microman toy lines, among others.

Source: Press release