Yuzu Soft's Senren * Banka Visual Novel Gets Anime in 2027

Visual novel developer Yuzu Soft announced during its " Yuzu Soft Songfes 2026" event on Sunday that its Senren * Banka visual novel will have an anime adaptation that will premiere in 2027. The software's cast members Sora Haruka ( Eri Sendai ), Yūki Kotorii ( Natsumi Takamori ), Mikan Satō ( Nozomi Yamamoto ), and Sawa Sawawa ( Atsumi Tanezaki ) are all reprising their roles as Yoshino Tomotake, Mako Hitachi, Murasame, and Lena Liechtenauer, respectively. KOTOKO is performing the anime's opening theme song after doing the same for the visual novel. Sunday's announcement did not confirm the anime's format.

Image via NekoNyan's website © Yuzu Soft, NekoNyan

NekoNyan describes the game:

Deep in the mountains lies Hoori, a small village so remote that no trains stop there. Due to its isolation, it has resisted the spread of civilization. However, its rustic charm and hot springs have transformed it into a famous tourist destination.



One of the village's biggest draws is the divine blade Murasamemaru, stuck in a stone from which no one has been able to pull it out of... until our protagonist Arichi Masaomi manages to break it in half.



Before he can even come to grips with what just happened, he's forced to make amends for what he's done. How, you might ask? By marrying the village's shrine maiden, of course!



He's already in way over his head, but this is just the start of his mysterious and unfathomable new life in this village.



Masaomi then goes on to meet his new fiance, discovers an enigmatic and strange girl that only he can touch, and begins to learn about the curse afflicting the village of Hoori.



Amidst this hectic new life, who will he set his heart on? The answers he seeks lie within the legendary sword in his hands.

Yuzu Soft released the visual novel in Japan in July 2016 in celebration of the company's 10th anniversary. Sekai Project announced in July 2017 that it will release the game in English, but NekoNyan announced in 2018 that it will release the visual novel in English instead. NekoNyan released the game in English in February 2020. The game released on the Switch in May 2022.