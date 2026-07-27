CloverWorks' Omnibus Anime Film Grotesqqque Casts Akio Ōtsuka

Film also reveals performers for each story

The official X/Twitter account for Atsushi Nishigori 's original anime film Grotesqqque (previously titled Grotesque) announced on Monday that Akio Ōtsuka is playing the Space Agency Bureau Director in the "A(E)liens" story.

Image via Grotesqqque film's X/Twitter account © Atsushi Nishigori, CloverWorks/Project GTQ

The staff also revealed the musical performers for each story:

The 35 musical acts contributing to the film are: "A(E)liens:"

"Yoroshiku★Girl"

"Nocturne: Nuit Grotesque"

The band METALVERSE perform the opening theme song "Shoot Shoot Shoot." Haoto performs the ending theme song with lyrics by momosu momosu.

Image via Grotesqqque film's X/Twitter account ©Atsushi Nishigori, CloverWorks/Project GTQ

The film will open in Japan on November 6. The film is making its world premiere at this year's, which takes place in Montreal from July 16-August 2.

The film is an omnibus film of three stories with different worldviews:

"A(E)liens"

"Yoroshiku★Girl," (also known as "4649 Girl," pronounced as "Yoroshiku★Shōjo," a pun on the words "Nice to Meet You★Girl" with the literal meaning of the kanji being "Evening Dew Heads to Its Death★Girl." The numbers 4649 can be read in Japanese as "Yoroshiku.")

"Nocturne: Nuit Grotesque" ("Nocturne: Kono Grotesque na Yoru ni," literally, Nocturne: On This Grotesque Night, romanized in a previous video as "Nocturn: En Cette Nuit Grotesque.")

The film's cast members and characters include:

For the "A(E)liens" story:

Kana Ichinose as Ellie

as Ellie Gen Hoshino as Kento Kurikura

For the "Yoroshiku★Girl" story:

For the "Nocturne: Nuit Grotesque" story:

Atsushi Nishigori ( The IDOLM@STER , DARLING in the FRANXX ) is directing the film, and is also writing the screenplay and designing the characters.

The film comes from JOEN , the company jointly established by Sony media subsidiary Aniplex , its CloverWorks animation studio, Production I.G sister company Wit Studio , and publisher Shueisha . CloverWorks producer Yūichi Fukushima and Wit Studio producer Tetsuya Nakatake are the representative directors of JOEN .