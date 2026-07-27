Crunchyroll to Stream Romelia War Chronicle Anime

Image courtesy of Pony Canyon ©Ryo Ariyama/Shogakukan/"Romelia War Chronicle" Production Committee.

announced on Monday that it will stream the television anime of's) light novel series in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

This year's Otakon event will screen the world premiere on July 31 at 2:45 p.m. EDT. Otakon 2026 is scheduled for July 31-August 2 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

The series will debut this year. The anime will run for two cours (quarters of a year).

The cast includes:

The anime's staff includes:

Seven Seas licensed the novels' manga adaptation, and it describes the story:

After journeying alongside her fiancé on his quest to defeat the Demon King, Romelia is suddenly deemed useless and sent home, her engagement annulled. While the prince and his group return as celebrated heroes, Rome goes home as a disgrace. But she's not the same girl who left her province. While following the adventurers, Rome was the only one without magic or strength but she found her own abilities in trade, negotiation, finances, and gathering information. And now, she plans to use these skills to not only help her family's province, but help the still struggling kingdom. The Demon King may be defeated, but his allies and demons continue to roam. With only her wits and brilliance, Rome will build an army of her own and keep the kingdom safe—no matter what it takes.

Seven Seas released the second volume on April 28.

Ariyama launched the light novel series as a web novel on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2019, before being published under Shogakukan 's Gagaga Bunko imprint. The series currently has over 550,000 copies in circulation, and ended in its sixth volume on November 18. Kodama illustrated the first novel volume and Ryō Kamito illustrated volumes 2-6.

The manga series adaptation with art by Ryō Kamito launched on Mag Garden 's Mag Comi platform in January 2022.

Source: Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine)