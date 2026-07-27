Disney+ Reveals 1st Teaser Poster for Live-Action Series The Remarried Empress

Image courtesy of Disney

Disney+ and Hulu unveiled the first teaser poster on Sunday for their upcoming Korean original series The Remarried Empress , based on the hit web novel and webtoon of the same name.

The poster features Min-A Shin as Empress Navier, dressed in an elegant red gown inside a church. It also includes one of the character's most recognizable lines from the original webtoon: "I accept this divorce. And I request an approval of my remarriage."

The Remarried Empress is scheduled to premiere exclusively on Disney+ and Hulu this fall. Additional details about the series will be announced at a later date.

The Remarried Empress revolves around Navier, the perfect Empress of the Eastern Empire, who chooses divorce after discovering that her husband, Emperor Sovieshu, plans to replace her with his mistress. Determined to reclaim her status, Navier resolves to become an Empress in another land.

The webtoon has over 2.6 billion global views and has been translated into 10 languages. The series has a strong international following, particularly in Japan.

The webtoon ended in January after a seven-year run, but will return this fall for side stories.

The English version of the The Remarried Empress webtoon is available on WEBTOON. Ize Press is releasing the series in print.

Source: E-mail correspondence