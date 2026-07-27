Disney Twisted-Wonderland Anime's 'Episode of Savanaclaw' Debuts in December

New visual revealed

Disney+ revealed the teaser visual and December exclusive streaming debut on the service of Episode of Savanaclaw , the second season for the Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Animation series (written as Twisted Wonderland), on Monday. The announcement coincides with the birthday of the character Leona Kingscholar, the head of the Savanaclaw Dorm, on Monday, July 27.

Image via Disney+ Japan's website ©2026 DISNEY ENTERPRISES, INC.

Image courtesy of Aniplex © 2025 Disney Enterprises, Inc.

Episode of Heartslabyul , the first eight-episode season, debuted exclusively on Disney+ in October 2025, and the overall anime will run for three seasons. The seasons adapt the original smartphone game's accompanying manga under the titles Episode of Heartslabyul , Episode of Savanaclaw , and Episode of Octavinelle . The anime's English dub debuted on Disney+ and Hulu , the same day the anime premiered.

Yōhei Azakami voices the protagonist Yūken Enma, as seen in the manga adaptation of the original game. Yuken is a kendō (swordsmanship) club member at Hibari Metropolitan High School. One evening during a full moon, a pitch-black carriage suddenly appears, and he is transported to the alternate world Twisted-Wonderland. He finds himself at the enrollment ceremony for a prestigious magic training academy, Night Raven College.

The main cast for the first season, Episode of Heartslabyul, includes these returning cast members from the main game:

Kenyū Horiuchi voices Dark Mirror, and Kento Hama voices Che'nya in the anime. Other cast members are:

Takahiro Natori ( Aria the Benedizione , Tokyo Mew Mew New ) is serving as chief director and series script supervisor, and Shin Katagai ( The Ossan Newbie Adventurer ) is directing at Yumeta Company and Graphinica . Yoichi Kato ( Space Brothers , Aikatsu! ) is credited as the main writer. Hanaka Nakano and Akane Satō are designing the characters.

Takumi Ozawa , the composer of the game, is also composing the music in the anime itself. The " Night Ravens " perform the opening theme song "Piece of my world."

The game's story begins when the main character is summoned to another world by a magic mirror. There, the main character arrives at the prestigious magic training school Night Raven College. With nowhere to go, the main character is offered protection by the school's masked headmaster, and gets to know the uncooperative but genius students of the school while trying to find a way to get back home.