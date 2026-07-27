Drawn and Quarterly Licenses Marmalade Princess, Lady Hokusai Manga

Can you believe it's been twenty years since Final Fantasy X and X-2 were released? If you've got an urge to replay them, you're in luck! Plus an interview with the creator of Duskfade. ― Welcome back, folks! The heat is well and truly on; while it's already been sweltering in most parts of the country, my city also had its own little two-day heat wave. I can only hope that our spot of rain cools thi...