News
Drawn and Quarterly Licenses Marmalade Princess, Lady Hokusai Manga
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Both manga debut in 2027; company also mentions other manga slated for 2026-2027
Publisher Drawn & Quarterly announced during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday that it has licensed Shigeo Ito's Marmalade Princess manga and Hinako Sugiura's Miss Hokusai manga (under the title Lady Hokusai), and will release them in spring and fall 2027, respectively.
The company also mentioned previously announced titles, including:
- Sassy Cats (Shōwaru-Neko) by Murasaki Yamada - November 3
- A Lullaby From Hell (Jigoku no Komoriuta/Lullabies from Hell) by Hideshi Hino - November 10
- One Woman and the War (Sensou to Hitori no Onna) by Yōko Kondō - spring 2027
Sugiura's Lady Hokusai (Sarusuberi) manga previously inspired a 2015 anime film adaptation by Keiichi Hara (The Wonderland, Colorful, Lonely Castle in the Mirror, Shin-chan episodes 203-510) and Production I.G.
Sources: "Beyond the Mainstream: Literary Manga, Manhwa, and Manhua Panel" panel at SDCC (Kalai Chik), Drawn & Quarterly's Facebook page (link 2)