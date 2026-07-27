Guitarist Mei Nekozuki Dies

The official X/Twitter account for guitarist Mei Nekozuki announced via a post on Sunday from her family that she has died. The funeral will be for immediate family only.

There will be refunds offered for her originally scheduled live events, including her birthday solo live concert on July 29, which have been canceled.

Nekozuki was active as a BanG Dream! support guitarist for the millsage and Ikka DumbRock! bands, and she was also active in the C2 Kikan 1MYB band for Kan Colle .

Nekozuki had just joined The Last Diamond band on July 6. The band confirmed the news of Nekozuki's death. They were set to release their debut single on July 29, but they will reveal more information at a later date.



Sources: Mei Nekozuki's X/Twitter account, The Last Diamond's X/Twitter account, Music Natalie