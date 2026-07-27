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Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 13-19

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
eBaseball: Pro Spirit 2026 debuts at #2; Kyoto Xanadu -Ōka Genbu- for Switch, PS5, debuts at #4, #5

Japan's Game Ranking: July 13-19

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1NSw Rhythm Heaven Groove Nintendo July 2 76,786 596,237
2PS5 eBaseball: Pro Spirit 2026 Konami July 16 20,661 20,661
3NSw Tomodachi Life Nintendo April 16 18,608 1,476,557
4NSw Kyoto Xanadu -Ōka Genbu- Nihon Falcom July 16 15,431 15,431
5PS5 Kyoto Xanadu -Ōka Genbu- Nihon Falcom July 16 13,206 13,206
6NSw 2 Culdcept Begins Neos July 16 12,734 12,734
7NSw 70s-style Robot Anime Geppy-X Bliss Brain July 16 8,674 8,674
8NSw Powerful Pro Baseball 2026-2027 Konami June 11 7,496 176,009
9NSw Culdcept Begins Neos July 16 6,940 6,940
10NSw 2 Pokémon Pokopia Nintendo March 5 4,503 1,086,699
11NSw 2Mario Kart World Nintendo June 5, 2025 4,199 2,994,088
12NSw 2 eFootball Kick-Off! Konami June 4 3,998 54,939
13NSw 2 Star Fox Nintendo June 25 3,892 61,796
14NSwMinecraft Nippon Microsoft June 21, 2018 3,438 4,240,067
15PS5 Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Ubisoft July 9 3,374 20,526
16NSw 2 Digimon Story: Time Stranger Bandai Namco Entertainment July 9 3,109 18,753
17NSw 2 Granblue Fantasy: Relink - Endless Ragnarok Cygames July 9 2,309 14,853
18PS5 70s-style Robot Anime Geppy-X Bliss Brain July 16 2,265 2,265
19NSwSplatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 2,242 4,557,700
20NSw Digimon Story: Time Stranger Bandai Namco Entertainment July 9 2,095 13,346

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 6-12
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