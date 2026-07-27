News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 13-19
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
eBaseball: Pro Spirit 2026 debuts at #2; Kyoto Xanadu -Ōka Genbu- for Switch, PS5, debuts at #4, #5
Japan's Game Ranking: July 13-19
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Rhythm Heaven Groove
|Nintendo
|July 2
|76,786
|596,237
|2
|PS5
|eBaseball: Pro Spirit 2026
|Konami
|July 16
|20,661
|20,661
|3
|NSw
|Tomodachi Life
|Nintendo
|April 16
|18,608
|1,476,557
|4
|NSw
|Kyoto Xanadu -Ōka Genbu-
|Nihon Falcom
|July 16
|15,431
|15,431
|5
|PS5
|Kyoto Xanadu -Ōka Genbu-
|Nihon Falcom
|July 16
|13,206
|13,206
|6
|NSw 2
|Culdcept Begins
|Neos
|July 16
|12,734
|12,734
|7
|NSw
|70s-style Robot Anime Geppy-X
|Bliss Brain
|July 16
|8,674
|8,674
|8
|NSw
|Powerful Pro Baseball 2026-2027
|Konami
|June 11
|7,496
|176,009
|9
|NSw
|Culdcept Begins
|Neos
|July 16
|6,940
|6,940
|10
|NSw 2
|Pokémon Pokopia
|Nintendo
|March 5
|4,503
|1,086,699
|11
|NSw 2
|Mario Kart World
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2025
|4,199
|2,994,088
|12
|NSw 2
|eFootball Kick-Off!
|Konami
|June 4
|3,998
|54,939
|13
|NSw 2
|Star Fox
|Nintendo
|June 25
|3,892
|61,796
|14
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nippon Microsoft
|June 21, 2018
|3,438
|4,240,067
|15
|PS5
|Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced
|Ubisoft
|July 9
|3,374
|20,526
|16
|NSw 2
|Digimon Story: Time Stranger
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|July 9
|3,109
|18,753
|17
|NSw 2
|Granblue Fantasy: Relink - Endless Ragnarok
|Cygames
|July 9
|2,309
|14,853
|18
|PS5
|70s-style Robot Anime Geppy-X
|Bliss Brain
|July 16
|2,265
|2,265
|19
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|2,242
|4,557,700
|20
|NSw
|Digimon Story: Time Stranger
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|July 9
|2,095
|13,346
Source: Famitsu