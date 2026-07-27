News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, July 13-19

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Star Detective Precure!, The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch both earn 2.3% rating

The Kingdom -Shin to Ō Ki to Shogun to- one night special, commemorating the latest Kingdom live-action film, aired on NTV on Friday, July 17 at 9:00 p.m. JST, and earned a 7.0% rating.

The second part of the 2025 Soreike! Anpanman: Chapon no Hero! anime film aired on NTV on Friday, July 17 at 10:55 a.m. JST, and earned a 2.0% rating.

Katsuhiro Ōtomo's Akira film aired on NHK Educational on Saturday, July 18 at 2:00 p.m. JST and earned a 1.0% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV July 19 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
5.9
Detective Conan NTV July 18 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
4.6
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV July 19 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
4.2
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 NTV July 17 (Fri) 23:30 30 min.
3.0
Star Detective Precure! TV Asahi July 19 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
2.3
One Piece Fuji TV July 19 (Sun) 23:15 30 min.
2.3
The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch TBS July 19 (Sun) 23:30 30 min.
2.3
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E July 18 (Sat) 08:35 25 min.
1.6
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E July 18 (Sat) 09:00 20 min.
1.6
Bluey NHK-E July 18 (Sat) 08:10 24 min.
1.5

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, July 6-12
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives