Japanese Animation TV Ranking, July 13-19

The Kingdom -Shin to Ō Ki to Shogun to- one night special, commemorating the latest Kingdom live-action film, aired on NTV on Friday, July 17 at 9:00 p.m. JST, and earned a 7.0% rating.

The second part of the 2025 Soreike! Anpanman: Chapon no Hero! anime film aired on NTV on Friday, July 17 at 10:55 a.m. JST, and earned a 2.0% rating.

Katsuhiro Ōtomo 's Akira film aired on NHK Educational on Saturday, July 18 at 2:00 p.m. JST and earned a 1.0% rating.





The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)