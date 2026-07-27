News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, July 13-19
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Star Detective Precure!, The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch both earn 2.3% rating
The Kingdom -Shin to Ō Ki to Shogun to- one night special, commemorating the latest Kingdom live-action film, aired on NTV on Friday, July 17 at 9:00 p.m. JST, and earned a 7.0% rating.
The second part of the 2025 Soreike! Anpanman: Chapon no Hero! anime film aired on NTV on Friday, July 17 at 10:55 a.m. JST, and earned a 2.0% rating.
Katsuhiro Ōtomo's Akira film aired on NHK Educational on Saturday, July 18 at 2:00 p.m. JST and earned a 1.0% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|July 19 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|July 18 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|July 19 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3
|NTV
|July 17 (Fri)
|23:30
|30 min.
|Star Detective Precure!
|TV Asahi
|July 19 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|July 19 (Sun)
|23:15
|30 min.
|The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch
|TBS
|July 19 (Sun)
|23:30
|30 min.
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|July 18 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|July 18 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|Bluey
|NHK-E
|July 18 (Sat)
|08:10
|24 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)