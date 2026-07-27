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Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Gets 5th Stage Play in November
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official website for the stage plays of Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen manga announced on Monday a new stage play titled Butai Jujutsu Kaisen -Shibuya Jihen Zenpen- (Stage Jujutsu Kaisen -Shibuya Incident Part 1-), which will run on November 14-23 at Shibuya LOVEZ in Tokyo, and on November 28-29 at Sky Theater MBS in Osaka. The stage play's visual, full returning (from previous stage plays) and new cast members, and staff members were also revealed.
The stage play's cast includes:
Ryūji Satō as Yūji Itadori
Ryōsuke Miura as Satoru Gojō
Gaku Kumazawa as Megumi Fushiguro
Nonoka Yamaguchi as Nobara Kugisaki
Rei Fujita as Suguru Getō
Yūki Kamisato as Mahito (new)
Mondo Yamagishi as Jogou
Ryōsuke Ikeoka as Choso
Additional cast members include:
- Rina Takeda as Maki Zenin
- Takeshi Terayama as Panda
- Yuta Tachibana as Kento Nanami
- Riona Tatemichi as Mei Mei
- Rihito Tachibana as Ui Ui (new)
- Hiroto Kuroiwa as Ui Ui (new)
- Soma Suzuki as Naobito Zenin (new)
- Kanon Maekawa as Kasumi Miwa (new)
- Kouhei Shiota as Kokichi Muta
- Ami Kiuchi as Utahime Iori
- Yoshihiro Minami as Hanami
- Kento Sampei as Haruta Shigemo (new)
- Kakudo Igarashi as Sukuna Ryōmen
- Yūki Kubota as Tōji Fushiguro
- Yūka Ide as Mimiko Hasaba
- Miki Yagi as Nanako Hasaba
- Chisato Minami as Manami Suda
- Kai Kitamura as Laru
Kensaku Kobayashi returns to direct the stage play. Yūki Kubota, who is playing Tōji Fushiguro, is also writing the script.The first Jujutsu Kaisen stage play ran from July to August 2022. The second stage play adapted the "Kyoto Goodwill Event Arc" and "The Origin of Obedience Arc," and ran from December 2023 to January 2024. The third stage play adapted the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Tokyo Toritsu Jujutsu Kōtō Senmon Gakkō (Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School) manga prequel, and ran from December 2024 to January 2025. The fourth stage play, titled Butai Jujutsu Kaisen -Kaigyoku/Gyokusetsu- (Stage Jujutsu Kaisen -Hidden Inventory / Premature Death-, image right), ran in Tokyo and Osaka in August and September 2025, respectively.
Akutami launched the manga in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in March 2018, and ended it in September 2024. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and Shueisha is also publishing the manga digitally on its MANGA Plus service.
The first Jujutsu Kaisen television anime season premiered in October 2020, and it had 24 episodes.
The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film opened in Japan in December 2021, and it opened with English subtitles and with an English dub in the U.S. and Canada in March 2022.
The second season premiered in July 2023 on MBS and TBS and 28 affiliated channels. Crunchyroll streamed the second season as it aired in Japan and also streamed an English dub.
The second season aired for two cours (quarters of a year) for a continuous half-year run. The anime adapts both the "Hidden Inventory / Premature Death" ("Kaigyoku/Gyokusetsu") arc and the "Shibuya Incident" arc of Gege Akutami's original manga. The "Hidden Inventory / Premature Death" arc aired from July-August 2023. The "Shibuya Incident" arc started at the end of August 2023 and consisted of 18 episodes.
The JUJUTSU KAISEN: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death – The Movie compilation film opened in Japan in May 2025 and ranked at #4 in its opening weekend. The Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution compilation film opened simultaneously in Japan in November 2025 on both IMAX screens and regular theaters.
The Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3: The Culling Game Part 1 anime premiered with the first two episodes as a one-hour special on January 8 on the "Super Animeism TURBO" programming block on MBS, TBS, and their affiliates. The 12th and final episode aired as an extended 27-minute episode on March 26.
The anime will have a fourth season titled Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4: The Culling Game Part 2.
Sources: Jujutsu Kaisen stage plays' website and X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie