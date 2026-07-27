Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Gets 5th Stage Play in November

New stage play adapts "Shibuya Incident" arc

The official website for the stage plays of Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen manga announced on Monday a new stage play titled Butai Jujutsu Kaisen -Shibuya Jihen Zenpen- (Stage Jujutsu Kaisen -Shibuya Incident Part 1-), which will run on November 14-23 at Shibuya LOVEZ in Tokyo, and on November 28-29 at Sky Theater MBS in Osaka. The stage play's visual, full returning (from previous stage plays) and new cast members, and staff members were also revealed.

The stage play's cast includes:

Ryūji Satō as Yūji Itadori

Ryōsuke Miura as Satoru Gojō

Gaku Kumazawa as Megumi Fushiguro

Nonoka Yamaguchi as Nobara Kugisaki

Rei Fujita as Suguru Getō

Yūki Kamisato as Mahito (new)

Mondo Yamagishi as Jogou

Ryōsuke Ikeoka as Choso

Additional cast members include:

Rina Takeda as Maki Zenin

as Maki Zenin Takeshi Terayama as Panda

as Panda Yuta Tachibana as Kento Nanami

Riona Tatemichi as Mei Mei as Mei Mei

Rihito Tachibana as Ui Ui (new)

Hiroto Kuroiwa as Ui Ui (new)

Soma Suzuki as Naobito Zenin (new)

Kanon Maekawa as Kasumi Miwa (new)

Kouhei Shiota as Kokichi Muta

Ami Kiuchi as Utahime Iori

Yoshihiro Minami as Hanami as Hanami

Kento Sampei as Haruta Shigemo (new)

Kakudo Igarashi as Sukuna Ryōmen

Yūki Kubota as Tōji Fushiguro

Yūka Ide as Mimiko Hasaba

Miki Yagi as Nanako Hasaba

Chisato Minami as Manami Suda

Kai Kitamura as Laru as Laru

Kensaku Kobayashi returns to direct the stage play. Yūki Kubota, who is playing Tōji Fushiguro, is also writing the script.

Image via Jujutsu Kaisen stage plays' website ©芥見下々／集英社・舞台「呪術廻戦」製作委員会

stage play, titled Butai Jujutsu Kaisen -Kaigyoku/Gyokusetsu- (Stage Jujutsu Kaisen -Hidden Inventory / Premature Death-, image right), ran in Tokyo and Osaka in August and September 2025, respectively.

Akutami launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in March 2018, and ended it in September 2024. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and Shueisha is also publishing the manga digitally on its MANGA Plus service.

The first Jujutsu Kaisen television anime season premiered in October 2020, and it had 24 episodes.

The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film opened in Japan in December 2021, and it opened with English subtitles and with an English dub in the U.S. and Canada in March 2022.

The second season premiered in July 2023 on MBS and TBS and 28 affiliated channels. Crunchyroll streamed the second season as it aired in Japan and also streamed an English dub .

The second season aired for two cours (quarters of a year) for a continuous half-year run. The anime adapts both the "Hidden Inventory / Premature Death" ("Kaigyoku/Gyokusetsu") arc and the "Shibuya Incident" arc of Gege Akutami 's original manga. The "Hidden Inventory / Premature Death" arc aired from July-August 2023. The "Shibuya Incident" arc started at the end of August 2023 and consisted of 18 episodes.

The JUJUTSU KAISEN: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death – The Movie compilation film opened in Japan in May 2025 and ranked at #4 in its opening weekend. The Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution compilation film opened simultaneously in Japan in November 2025 on both IMAX screens and regular theaters.

The Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3: The Culling Game Part 1 anime premiered with the first two episodes as a one-hour special on January 8 on the "Super Animeism TURBO" programming block on MBS , TBS , and their affiliates. The 12th and final episode aired as an extended 27-minute episode on March 26.

The anime will have a fourth season titled Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4: The Culling Game Part 2 .

