Manga Creator Kyō Yoneshiro Launches New Manga Based on Junichirō Tanizaki's Naomi Novel

Yoneshiro to launch Netsuzō: Chijin no Ai manga on August 3

This year's 35th issue of Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine announced on Monday that manga creator Kyō Yoneshiro will launch a new manga titled Netsuzō: Chijin no Ai (Fabrication: A Fool's Love), based on Junichirō Tanizaki 's 1924 novel Chijin no Ai (published in English under the title Naomi ) in the magazine's next issue on August 3.

Image via Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine's website ©Shogakukan

Tanizaki's novel tells the story of an ordinary salaryman named Joji Kawai, who meets a 15-year-old beautiful waitress at a cafe named Naomi. Joji makes an agreement with Naomi to live together "like friends," and gives her education and lessons of manners befitting a wife. However, Naomi turns into a woman Joji never expected.

The novel first appeared and was serialized in the Osaka Asahi Shimbun from March to June 1924. The novel received several film adaptations in 1949, 1960, 1967, and 2024.

Yoneshiro launched the Ageku no Hate Kanon ( And he arrived at the KANON ) manga in Shogakukan 's Monthly Spirits magazine, and the Ōjōgiwa no Imi o Shire! manga in Weekly Big Comic Spirits in 2020.

Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service published Yoneshiro's "The 11th hour" one-shot manga in October 2025. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service published the one-shot in English.