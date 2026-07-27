Millennium Family Manga Gets Anime

Shōnengahōsha announced on Monday that Sho Kasugai 's Millennium Family ( Odoru Sennen Kazoku ) manga is inspiring a television anime adaptation. The anime will air on TBS and other stations, but the announcement did not reveal the debut date for the anime.

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Image courtesy of Kuma ©春日井晶・少年画報社／「踊る千年家族」製作委員会

Kasugai drew the below illustration to celebrate the anime's announcement.

Image courtesy of Kuma ©春日井晶・少年画報社／「踊る千年家族」製作委員会

Rikuya Yasuda plays the protagonist character Theo.

Image courtesy of Kuma ©春日井晶・少年画報社／「踊る千年家族」製作委員会

Masato Jinbo ( Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya 2wei! /2wei Herz!/3rei!! , Chaos;Child , The Rising of The Shield Hero Season 2 ) is directing the anime at PartsCraft , and is also supervising the scripts. Hiroshi Yoneda ( Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya: Vow in the Snow ) is the character designer and chief animation director.

AI localization company Orange Inc. 's e-bookstore service emaqi licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Seven immortal siblings born in England possess humanity's ultimate dream: eternal life. But their gift makes them targets for the criminal underworld, corrupt hospitals, and international military organizations! After centuries apart, this extraordinary family reunites for a thrilling new chapter in their lives.

Kasugai launched the manga in Shōnengahōsha 's Young King Ours magazine in March 2021. Shōnengahōsha released the manga's eighth compiled book volume in October 2025, and will release the ninth volume on Thursday, July 30.

Source: Press release