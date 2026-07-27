Netflix Streams Gintama the Movie 2026: Yoshiwara in Flames on August 27

Film opened in Japan on February 13

Netflix announced on Sunday that it will stream Gintama: The Movie 2026: Yoshiwara in Flames ( Shin-Gekijōban Gintama: Yoshiwara Daienjō ), the new compilation film for the anime based on Hideaki Sorachi 's Gintama manga, starting on August 27.

The film opened in Japan on February 13. The film ranked at #2 in its opening weekend. It sold 262,700 tickets and earned 405,617,328 yen (US$2.64 million) in its first three days.

The film covers episodes 139-146 of the anime and features newly animated scenes, as well as characters who did not originally appear in the arc. Kappei Yamaguchi voices the anime-original character Enkaku, Hōsen's close aide.

Naoya Ando ( Paradox Live The Animation ) directed the film based on a script by Taku Kishimoto ( Fruits Basket , Haikyu!! ) at BN Pictures . Yōichi Fujita ( Gintama , Mr. Osomatsu ) supervised. Shinji Takeuchi ( Fairy Tail , Gintama ) served as character designer and chief animation director.

Rock band SUPER BEAVER performed the film's theme song "Sanzen" (Sparkling).