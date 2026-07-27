New Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o! ~Kono Ai Subeki Machi ni Hanei o!~ Game Streams Teaser Trailer

New game supervised by original light novel authorslated for release on mobile, PC this year

"Colorful," the 10th anniversary event for the KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! anime, revealed on Sunday the teaser promotional video and key visual for Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o! ~Kono Ai Subeki Machi ni Hanei o!~ ( KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! Prosperity on this lovely town!), the franchise 's latest game that will launch on mobile and PC this year. The game's pre-registration also opened on Sunday.

The new game will feature an original story. Original light novelist Natsume Akatsuki is supervising the game, and the novel's illustrator Kurone Mishima is also collaborating on the production.

The Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o! ~Kibō no Meikyū Tsudoi Shi Bōkensha-tachi~ game shipped in Japan for the PlayStation 4 and PS Vita in June 2019 after a delay.

Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o! ~Kibō no Meikyū Tsudoi Shi Bōkensha-tachi Plus~ (Labyrinth of Hope and Gathering Adventurers Plus), an enhanced version, shipped for PS4 and Nintendo Switch in August 2020.

Entergram Co., Ltd. launched the sequel game, Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o! : Noroi no Ibutsu to Madoishi Bōkensha-tachi ( KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! : The Cursed Relic and the Delusional Adventurers), for PS4 and Nintendo Switch in September 2022 after a delay. The game was originally slated for release in July 2022.

Akatsuki launched the light novel series with illustrations by Kurone Mishima ( The Devil Is a Part-Timer! High School! manga) in 2013. The novel series ended with the 17th volume in May 2020. Yen Press released the novels in English. The company has also licensed Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! spinoff novel series, as well as the manga adaptations for both novel series.

KonoSuba – God's blessing on this wonderful world! 4 , the anime adaptation's fourth season, will air in 2027.

Sources: Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o! ~Kono Ai Subeki Machi ni Hanei o!~ game's X/Twitter account , 4Gamer (Chihiro)

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