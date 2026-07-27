News
OceanVeil Streams English Dubs for Overflow, Love from Above Anime
posted on by Alex Mateo
Love from Above anime's dub debuts on August 8
WWWave Corporation's anime streaming platform announced on Monday that it will stream English dubs for the Overflow and Love from Above (Joshiochi! 2-kai kara Onna no Ko ga...Futte Kita!? anime. The former does not have a specified release date yet, while the latter's dub will debut on August 8 at 3:00 p.m. EDT,
The English cast for Overflow, the television anime adaptation of Kaiduka's adult manga Overflow: Iretara Ofureru Kyōdai no Kimochi, includes:
- Ryan Hoyle as Kazushi
- Elizabeth Ryan as Ayane
- Mana T. Johnson as Kotone
- Steve Warky Nunez as Referee
- Meredith Nudo as Announcer
- Angel Haven Rey as Girl 1
- Brittany Skyy Juilfs as Girl 2
- Chloe Eves as Girl 3
The dub staff includes:
- Executive Producer - Jonathan Hinga
- ADR Director - Chloe Eves
- ADR Assistant Director - P.M. Seymour
- P.A.'s - Amanda Parker / Zack Maher
- Time Coding - Jasper Bear
- ADR Engineer - Jack T. Westlake
- Mix Engineer / Mastering - Steve Warky Nunez / Zack Maher
- Adaptation - P.M. Seymour / Chloe Eves
- Localization Supervisor - Kevin Frane
- Talent Sourcing - No Studio In Particular / Reece Bridger
- P.R. - Paul Davey
- Marketing - Mana T. Johnson
- QA - Shane Tay / Brian Rollins
- Subtitles - Danny Miller / L. L.
The company describes the story:
College student Kazushi's quiet solo life is constantly disrupted by two childhood friends who practically live in his apartment: cheeky elder sister Ayane and easygoing younger sister Kotone. Tired of his forced lifestyle, Kazushi's self-control is pushed to the absolute limit when a minor spat unexpectedly forces all three of them into his apartment's tiny bathtub together. Even with swimsuits on, the physical proximity unleashes a wave of hidden feelings that can no longer be contained!
The ComicFesta Anime debuted in January 2020. The anime has two versions: a "standard version" and an explicit "complete version." The "standard version" aired on television, and the adult "complete version" streamed on the ComicFesta Anime website.The English dub cast for Love from Above (Joshiochi! 2-kai kara Onna no Ko ga...Kudattekita), the anime of Konro Hato's Onna no Ko ga Ochita saki wa, Ore no Musuko no Sakippo Deshita manga, includes:
- Ty Wilkins as Sosuke
- Jingle Deleon as Sunao
- Carter Wescott as Yuki
- Jeula Agbayani as Yuzu
The dub staff includes:
- Executive Producer - Jonathan Hinga
- ADR Director - Chloe Eves
- ADR Assistant Director - Amanda Parker / Zack Maher
- P.A.'s - Shane Tay
- Time Coding - Jasper Bear
- ADR Engineer - Andrea Stewart / Zack Maher
- Mix Engineer / Mastering - Steve Warky Nunez
- Adaptation - Robyn McConnell
- Localization Supervisor - Kevin Frane
- Talent Sourcing - No Studio In Particular / Reece Bridger
- P.R. - Paul Davey
- Marketing - Mana T. Johnson
- QA - Shane Tay / Brian Rollins
- Subtitles - Danny Miller / L. L.
The company describes the story:
Living in a run-down apartment, Sosuke's only comfort is his stunningly attractive landlady, Yuki. Fed up with the constant noise from upstairs, Sosuke goes to confront the tenant, only to meet Sunao—another beautiful girl he can't help but forgive. But while daydreaming about her later, a freak structural collapse causes the ceiling to give way, dropping Sunao literally right on top of him! Thus begins an unexpected, ultra-steamy cohabitation and a chaotic love triangle under one roof.
The anime premiered in July 2018 on Tokyo MX. A "complete edition" streamed on ComicFesta's Anime Zone website.
Source: Press release