9 R.I.P. sequel Visual Novel's Trailer Reveals October 27 Release in West

Video previews 9 love interests in Switch game

Idea Factory International began streaming on Tuesday a promotional trailer for the supernatural visual novel 9 R.I.P. sequel , and it reveals that the game will launch physically and digitally in the West for Nintendo Switch on October 27. The video previews the nine love interests:

The sequel features nine routes, including direct continuations of the original game's Heavenly and Godly Endings. There are also new characters.

The game is getting a Limited Edition. A bonus trading card pack that will be available with the Standard Edition of the game.

Image courtesy of Idea Factory International

The game launched for Switch in Japan in September 2025. Otomate announced the game during the " Dessert de Otomate 2025" fan event in February 2025.

The returning voice cast includes Toshiki Masuda , Ryōta Suzuki , Tetsuya Kakihara , Nobuhiko Okamoto , Shinnosuke Tachibana , KENN , and Yōhei Azakami .

Amon is directing the game. Cupid Parasite artist Yuuya returns for this game to provide illustrations and character designs.

Tonari no Sakata performs the game's opening theme song "LOVExMAGiC." yanaginagi performs the ending theme song "ties."

Otomate describes the story of the original 9 R.I.P. game:

In this town, there is a long-standing rumor about people being spirited away... They also say that people with lots of anxiety or those who are struggling are more likely to get spirited away. You think you'll be okay...? In the beginning of autumn, during her second year of high school, that's what Misa Isshiki, was told by her best friend, causing her heart to skip a beat. I'll be fine, I don't really believe in any of that stuff anyway. That's right... She doesn't believe in that kind of thing... It's just... Her life had been filled with so much stress, all related to what her future would hold... That's when an eerie voice reached out to her... Why don't we take a look and see what you should do with your life! Let's put you on the right path... And that's when all the strange things around Misa began to happen...

Otomate released the original 9 R.I.P. game for Switch in Japan in June 2023. Idea Factory released the game in English in October 2024.

Source: Press release