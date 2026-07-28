Akane Terai Launches New Ore Seijyo Manga

The official X/Twitter account for Kodansha 's Magapoke app announced last Friday that Akane Terai is launching a new manga titled Ore Seijyo ~Ore ga Seijyo de Omae Akuyaku Reijо̄ Saikyо̄ Tag Otome Game Kanzen Kо̄ryaku Itashimasu wa~ "I'm the Saint ~I'm the Saint and You're the Villainess: As the Strongest Tag Team, We'll Completely Conquer the Otome Game" on July 31 on the app.

Terai and Kazuaki Kurihara debuted The Succubus Meets Her Match manga in Dra Dra Sharp# in February 2024. Yen Press licensed the manga.

Terai previously released the Amachin wa Jishou ♂ manga in June 2017 and ended it in March 2023.

Source: Magapoke 's X/Twitter account





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