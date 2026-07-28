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Akane Terai Launches New Ore Seijyo Manga

posted on by Alex Mateo
Manga debuts on Magapoke on July 31

The official X/Twitter account for Kodansha's Magapoke app announced last Friday that Akane Terai is launching a new manga titled Ore Seijyo ~Ore ga Seijyo de Omae Akuyaku Reijо̄ Saikyо̄ Tag Otome Game Kanzen Kо̄ryaku Itashimasu wa~ "I'm the Saint ~I'm the Saint and You're the Villainess: As the Strongest Tag Team, We'll Completely Conquer the Otome Game" on July 31 on the app.

Ore Seijyo
Image via MagaPoke's X/Twitter account

Terai and Kazuaki Kurihara debuted The Succubus Meets Her Match manga in Dra Dra Sharp# in February 2024. Yen Press licensed the manga.

Terai previously released the Amachin wa Jishou ♂ manga in June 2017 and ended it in March 2023.

Source: Magapoke's X/Twitter account


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
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