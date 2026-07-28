Baki Gaiden - Retsu Kaioh wa Isekai Tensei Shitemo Ikkō ni Kamawan Spinoff Manga Gets Stage Play in March 2027

The staff for Baki THE GRAPPLER STAGE announced on Tuesday that Baki Gaiden: Retsu Kaioh wa Isekai Tensei Shitemo Ikkō ni Kamawan ( Baki Side Story - Retsu Kaioh Doesn't Mind At All If He Gets Reincarnated in Another World), a spinoff manga of Keisuke Itagaki 's Baki manga, is getting a stage play adaptation titled Baki THE GRAPPLER STAGE Gaiden -Retsu Kaioh wa Isekai Tensei Shitemo Ikkō ni Kamawan. The stage play will run from March 19-22, 2027 at Owl Spot (Toshima Ward Performing Arts Exchange Center) in Tokyo.

Image courtesy of Longrun Planning

Riku Noma , who played Retsu Kaioh in the two previous Baki stage plays, will star in the new show. The Baki stage plays' director and writer Daisuke Tanaka also returns for the show.

Image via Amazon ©Keisuke Itagaki, Sai Ihara, Eiji Mutsui, Akita Shoten

The Baki Gaiden: Retsu Kaioh wa Isekai Tensei Shitemo Ikkō ni Kamawan manga launched in Akita Shoten 's Monthly Shōnen Champion magazine in 2020. Eiji Mutsui is drawing the manga, and Keisuke Itagaki and Sai Ihara ( Daisuke Ihara ) are credited for the original concept and story, respectively. Aktia Shoten published the manga's first compiled book volume in May 2021, and the 16th volume on March 6.

The manga centers on the Kenpo-style master Retsu Kaioh reincarnating into another world, after losing his life in a battle with swordsman Musashi Miyamoto.

The first stage play titled Baki THE GRAPPLER STAGE -Chika Tōgiba-hen- ( Baki The Grappler STAGE -Underground Arena Arc-) ran at Shinjuku Face in December 2024. Hideaki Okuzumi choreographed the fight scenes.

The second stage play titled Baki THE GRAPPLER STAGE 2 -Saikyō Shikeishū-hen- ( Baki The Grappler STAGE 2 -The Most Sinister Death Row Convict Arc-) ran again at Shinjuku Face from July 23-28. Yūgo Satō played Baki Hanma in the two stage plays.

Itagaki's original Baki The Grappler martial arts manga ran for 42 volumes in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine from 1991 to 1999. Kodama Tales began publishing the manga worldwide in English in October 2025.

The Baki sequel manga ran for 31 volumes from 1999 to 2005. Media Do releases the manga in English. After Baki , Itagaki published the 37-volume Hanma Baki manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion from 2005 to 2012. The first Baki-Dou manga, the overall fourth manga in the franchise , launched in Weekly Shōnen Champion in March 2014 and ended in April 2018 with 22 volumes.

A new Baki-Dou manga launched in Weekly Shōnen Champion in October 2018, and it ended in June 2023. (The new Baki-Dou manga uses different characters for " Baki " in the title from the previous Baki-Dou manga, although it retains the name " Baki-Dou .") The latest manga in the franchise , Baki Rahen , launched in Weekly Shōnen Champion in August 2023.

The new anime of Itagaki's Baki ( New Grappler Baki : In Search of Our Strongest Hero ) manga debuted its first season on Netflix in June 2018 inside Japan, and it ran for 26 episodes ending in December 2018. Netflix posted the first 13 episodes outside of Japan in December 2018, followed by the second half of the first season in March 2019.

The Baki: Dai Raitaisai-hen anime then debuted worldwide on Netflix with all episodes at once in June 2020.

Baki Hanma is the third Baki series on Netflix , and a sequel to the Baki: Dai Raitaisai-hen series. The anime debuted worldwide on Netflix in September 2021 with all 12 episodes.

The second season of Baki Hanma debuted worldwide on Netflix in July 2023, with the "Tale of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga" story. The anime's "The Father VS Son Saga" story debuted in August 2023.

BAKI-DOU: The Invincible Samurai , the anime of Keisuke Itagaki 's first Baki-Dou manga, premiered worldwide on Netflix on February 26. The anime's first 13 episodes were made available all at once. The second part or cours (quarter of a year) premiered exclusively worldwide on Netflix on June 18. All 12 episodes were made available at once.

Source: Press release