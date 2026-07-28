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CloverWorks' Omnibus Anime Film Grotesqqque Releases Song from 'A(E)liens'
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official X/Twitter account for Atsushi Nishigori's original anime film Grotesqqque (previously titled Grotesque) announced on Wednesday that it has digitally released a song from the "A(E)liens" story "Pavilion" by Nanahira with composition and arrangment by Tsumiki.
The teaser trailer for the film originally featured the song:
The staff will unveil another song on August 5.
The 35 musical acts contributing to each story in the film are: "A(E)liens:"
- Mika Ichinose
- VaVa
- Ken Kamikita
- sabio/Fūta Takamura
- SEE
- Surii
- Taku Inoue
- Tsumiki
- Yūshi Nakajima (from Gusokumuzu)
- Nanahira
- Hashimero
"Yoroshiku★Girl"
- ASCA
- Akki
- -otoha-
- Kotoko Satō (from yutori)
- Kanon Shizaki
- Ayato Shinozaki
- JUNNA
- Suisō
- Ryōsuke Tachibana
- Shiina Natsukawa
- Iori Noguchi (from =LOVE)
- Shōta Horie (also known as kemu)
- Myuk
- MIRI
- Rei Yasuda
- Yuyoyuppe
- Runaar
- Reol
"Nocturne: Nuit Grotesque"
- eba
- Nakano+
- Kairi Yagi
The band METALVERSE perform the opening theme song "Shoot Shoot Shoot." Haoto performs the ending theme song with lyrics by momosu momosu.The film will open in Japan on November 6. The film is making its world premiere at this year's Fantasia International Film Festival, which takes place in Montreal from July 16-August 2.
The film is an omnibus film of three stories with different worldviews:
- "A(E)liens"
- "Yoroshiku★Girl," (also known as "4649 Girl," pronounced as "Yoroshiku★Shōjo," a pun on the words "Nice to Meet You★Girl" with the literal meaning of the kanji being "Evening Dew Heads to Its Death★Girl." The numbers 4649 can be read in Japanese as "Yoroshiku.")
- "Nocturne: Nuit Grotesque" ("Nocturne: Kono Grotesque na Yoru ni," literally, Nocturne: On This Grotesque Night, romanized in a previous video as "Nocturn: En Cette Nuit Grotesque.")
The film's cast members and characters include:
For the "A(E)liens" story:
- Kana Ichinose as Ellie
- Gen Hoshino as Kento Kurikura
- Akio Ōtsuka as Space Agency Bureau Director
For the "Yoroshiku★Girl" story:
- Sara Minami as Stella
- Ikumi Hasegawa as Unknown (Nanashi)
- Saori Hayami as Hikarin
- Maaya Uchida as Gorgeous Mika
- Chika Anzai as Sword
- Miyu Tomita as Chiffon
- Rumi Ōkubo as Papico
- Rie Kugimiya as Poyomi
For the "Nocturne: Nuit Grotesque" story:
- Nagi Inoue (from Nogizaka46) as Ayame
- Aruno Nakanishi (from Nogizaka46) as Shion
- Miku Ichinose (from Nogizaka46) as Momo
- Nao Tomisato (from Nogizaka46) as Canna
Atsushi Nishigori (The IDOLM@STER, DARLING in the FRANXX) is directing the film, and is also writing the screenplay and designing the characters.
The film comes from JOEN, the company jointly established by Sony media subsidiary Aniplex, its CloverWorks animation studio, Production I.G sister company Wit Studio, and publisher Shueisha. CloverWorks producer Yūichi Fukushima and Wit Studio producer Tetsuya Nakatake are the representative directors of JOEN.
Source: Press release
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