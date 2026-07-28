CloverWorks' Omnibus Anime Film Grotesqqque Releases Song from 'A(E)liens'

are 2 of 35 musical acts contributing to November 6 film

The official X/Twitter account for Atsushi Nishigori 's original anime film Grotesqqque (previously titled Grotesque) announced on Wednesday that it has digitally released a song from the "A(E)liens" story "Pavilion" by Nanahira with composition and arrangment by Tsumiki .

Image courtesy of Sony Music © Atsushi Nishigori, CloverWorks/Project GTQ

The teaser trailer for the film originally featured the song:

The staff will unveil another song on August 5.

The 35 musical acts contributing to each story in the film are: "A(E)liens:"

"Yoroshiku★Girl"

"Nocturne: Nuit Grotesque"

The band METALVERSE perform the opening theme song "Shoot Shoot Shoot." Haoto performs the ending theme song with lyrics by momosu momosu.

Image via Grotesqqque film's X/Twitter account ©Atsushi Nishigori, CloverWorks/Project GTQ

The film will open in Japan on November 6. The film is making its world premiere at this year's, which takes place in Montreal from July 16-August 2.

The film is an omnibus film of three stories with different worldviews:

"A(E)liens"

"Yoroshiku★Girl," (also known as "4649 Girl," pronounced as "Yoroshiku★Shōjo," a pun on the words "Nice to Meet You★Girl" with the literal meaning of the kanji being "Evening Dew Heads to Its Death★Girl." The numbers 4649 can be read in Japanese as "Yoroshiku.")

"Nocturne: Nuit Grotesque" ("Nocturne: Kono Grotesque na Yoru ni," literally, Nocturne: On This Grotesque Night, romanized in a previous video as "Nocturn: En Cette Nuit Grotesque.")

The film's cast members and characters include:

For the "A(E)liens" story:

Kana Ichinose as Ellie

as Ellie Gen Hoshino as Kento Kurikura

as Kento Kurikura Akio Ōtsuka as Space Agency Bureau Director

For the "Yoroshiku★Girl" story:

For the "Nocturne: Nuit Grotesque" story:

Atsushi Nishigori ( The IDOLM@STER , DARLING in the FRANXX ) is directing the film, and is also writing the screenplay and designing the characters.

The film comes from JOEN , the company jointly established by Sony media subsidiary Aniplex , its CloverWorks animation studio, Production I.G sister company Wit Studio , and publisher Shueisha . CloverWorks producer Yūichi Fukushima and Wit Studio producer Tetsuya Nakatake are the representative directors of JOEN .

Source: Press release