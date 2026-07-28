Gachiakuta Anime Streams 'First Look' Video for 2nd Season

Anime's 1st season debuted in July 2025

The official website for the television anime of Kei Urana 's Gachiakuta manga unveiled a new "first look" promotional video for the anime's second season on Wednesday.

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The site also unveiled the flyer art (seen below) for the second season that was distributed at Anime Expo and Taiwan's Comic Exhibition earlier this month. The art of Zanka (first image below) was distributed at Anime Expo , while the art of Enjin (second image) was distributed at Comic Exhibition.

Image via Gachiakuta anime's official website © 裏那圭・晏童秀吉・講談社／「ガチアクタ」製作委員会

Image via Gachiakuta anime's official website © 裏那圭・晏童秀吉・講談社／「ガチアクタ」製作委員会

Image via Gachiakuta anime's website ©Kei Urana, Hideyoshi Andou and KODANSHA/ “GACHIAKUTA” Production Committee

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Rudo lives in the slums of a floating town, where the poor scrape by under the shadow of the rich who live a sumptuous life, simply casting their garbage off the side, into the abyss. Then one day, he's falsely accused of murder, and his wrongful conviction leads to an unimaginable punishment—exile off the edge, with the rest of the trash. Down on the surface, the cast-off waste of humanity has bred vicious monsters, and if Rudo wants to have any hope of discovering the truth and seeking vengeance against those who cast him into Hell, he will have to master a new power and join a group known as the Cleaners who battle the hulking trash beasts of the Pit!

Fumihiko Suganuma ( The First Slam Dunk unit director, Train to the End of the World chief episode director) directed the first season at BONES . Hiroshi Seko ( Chainsaw Man , Vinland Saga , Mob Psycho 100 ) was in charge of the series scripts. Satoshi Ishino ( Date A Live , Captain Earth , Release the Spyce ) designed the characters, and also served as the chief animation director. Taku Iwasaki ( Bungo Stray Dogs ; Shin Kamen Rider ) composed the music.

The first season premiered in Japan in July 2025 on CBC , TBS , and 26 other channels. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime in the following territories: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS (excluding Russia and Belarus), and the Indian subcontinent. Crunchyroll is also streaming an English dub for the series.

Urana launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in February 2022. Hideyoshi Ando is credited for graffiti design. Kodansha published the manga's 19th compiled book volume on July 16.