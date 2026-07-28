K Manga Adds Yu Taguchi's Dazzling Spring Days Manga

From the moment the Brimmed Cap gave Coco the spellbook and wand, Witch Hat Atelier has been about who is allowed to learn and what they’re allowed to do with that knowledge.

― Any soul out there who tries to restrict the things you learn is only doing it to keep you square under their thumb. Thus, in one sentence, a character in volume twelve of Kamome Shirahama's superb Witch Hat Atelier sums up th...