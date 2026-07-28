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K Manga Adds Yu Taguchi's Dazzling Spring Days Manga
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Manga launched last September as Haru Kurari
K MANGA added Yū Taguchi's Dazzling Spring Days (Haru Kurari) manga in English on Sunday.
K MANGA describes the story:
Second-year high school student Kuraki quietly draws manga in his free time, but although he wants to draw a bright and bubbly main character, his own more subdued personality means that his main characters always turn out gloomy like him. Then he meets Urara Haruno, a dazzling girl who sparkles like spring sunshine and attends a private school for young ladies from wealthy families. Kuraki is so inspired that he draws a new manga chapter all in one sitting, using Haruno as the model for the main character, but how will she react when she reads the manga herself?! This is a school love story of an artist, his muse, and their budding relationship!
The manga launched on Kodansha's Magazine Pocket in September 2025, and ended it on March 2. Kodansha shipped the manga's third compiled book volume on May 8.
Source: K MANGA's X/Twitter account