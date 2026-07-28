Kujira Anan's 'And Yet, You Are So Sweet ' Manga Ends

Manga launched in 2017, inspired 2023 live-action film

Image via Kodansha USA website © Kujira Anan, Kodansha, Kodansha USA

Kujira Anan 's And Yet, You Are So Sweet ( Na no ni, Chigira-kun ga Amasugiru ) manga ended with the fourth and final part of the manga's 60th and final chapter on July 22.

Anan announced on their blog on May 17 that the manga would end in its 60th chapter.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga and is releasing it digitally. The company describes the manga:

Maaya Kisaragi, 16 years old, finally confessed to her crush...only to be flatly rejected and ridiculed on social media after. To make matters worse, the most popular guy in her grade, Chigira-kun, overheard her despondent muttering about the whole thing. But instead of making fun of her, he comforts her...and proposes an odd solution to her heartbreak!

Anan launched the manga in Dessert Pink , the supplement to Kodansha 's Dessert magazine, in 2017. The manga transferred to the main Dessert magazine in November 2020. Kodansha published the manga's 14th compiled book volume on March 13. Kodansha USA released the 14th volume on July 14.

The manga inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in March 2023.