Laid-Back Camp, mono Manga Go on Hiatus Due to Creator's Health

Image via Amazon © Afro, Houbunsha

The editors of both Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara magazine and Comic Fuz website announced on Monday that manga creator Afro will go on hiatus due to their health worsening from the stress of serializing two manga at the same time. As a result, the Laid-Back Camp manga and mono manga will both go on hiatus. Both manga will return at dates to be announced later by their respective editors.

Afro launched the Laid-Back Camp ( Yurucamp ) manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Forward magazine in 2015, and moved it to Comic Fuz website in 2019. Houbunsha published the manga's 18th compiled book volume in November 2025. Yen Press began releasing the manga in English in March 2018.

The anime's first season premiered in January 2018. The second season of the anime premiered in January 2021. An anime film based on the manga opened in July 2022. The third television anime season premiered in April 2024. The fourth season will debut in 2027. Crunchyroll streamed the three anime seasons and distributes the anime film.

A live-action television series adaptation of the original manga premiered in January 2019.

Afro launched the mono four-panel manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Carat in March 2017. Houbunsha released the manga's fifth volume in June 2025. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2025. Crunchyroll streamed the anime.