Last Game, Vampire Knight Manga Get New Chapters in August

Image via Amazon © Matsuri Hino, Hakusensha, Viz Media

The September issue of Hakusensha 's LaLa magazine revealed on July 24 that both Shinobu Amano 's Last Game manga and Matsuri Hino 's Vampire Knight manga will get new one-shot chapters in the magazine's next issue on August 4. Both new chapters are part of the magazine's 50th anniversary celebration, which also involved new one-shots of the Maid Sama! and Soredemo Otōto wa Koishitagaru manga, both of which appeared in the latest issue on July 24.

The new Last Game chapter will show a scene of Yanagi proposing to Kujou.

The new Vampire Knight chapter will show the characters prior to entering high school.

Amano launched the Last Game manga in LaLa in July 2011, and ended it in 2016. The manga had 11 compiled book volumes in total. Seven Seas Entertainmment releases the manga in English, and it published the 11th volume in December 2025.

Hino launched Vampire Knight in LaLa in 2004, and Hakusensha published the 19th and final compiled book volume in November 2013. Viz Media published the final volume in North America in October 2014. Viz also released the 2008 Vampire Knight anime series and its Vampire Knight Guilty followup.

Vampire Knight: Memories shipped in Japan in June 2016 and collected the several bonus chapters that Hino irregularly published in 2013-2015.Hino then began serializing a manga titled Vampire Knight: Memories later the same month in Hakusensha 's LaLa DX . The manga ended in August 2025. Hakusensha published the manga's 11th and final volume in December 2025. Viz Media publishes the series in English, and it released the 10th volume in October 2025.