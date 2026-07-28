Live-Action S&X: Confession of Therapist Series' Trailer Reveals More Cast, August 20 Debut

Netflix unveiled a new trailer and key art for the live-action series of Kisei Tada 's S and X: Confession of Therapist ( S to X ~Therapist Shimotori Ichito no Kokuhaku) manga on Wednesday. The trailer revealed more cast and the August 20 premiere date for the series.

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Image via Netflix © Netflix

As previously announced, Kento Nakajima (live-action Bad Boys J, Silver Spoon , Nisekoi ) stars in the show as protagonist Ichito Shimotori. The newly announced cast members include Yūko Araki as Yumi Ichinose, as well as Ryōta Miura , Sawako Fujima, Aoi Nakamura , Rinka Kumada , Sayaka Yamaguchi , Yūsuke Santamaria, and Shirō Sano .

The series will debut on Netflix exclusively on August 20.

The manga centers on sex therapist Ichito Shimotori, whose clinic helps clients in unwanted sexless relationships, treating erectile dysfunction and menopausal disorder, resolving affairs, sexual trauma, and other similar sex-related worries which clients find hard to talk about, though he himself has his own worries.

Shōgo Kusano is directing the series. Tomoko Yoshida is supervising the scripts, and is also penning the scripts alongside Kusano, Ruriko Matsushima, and Takumi Haba.

Tada launched the manga in Kodansha 's Evening magazine in August 2021. The manga ended with its third compiled book volume in August 2022.

Sources: Netflix, Comic Natalie