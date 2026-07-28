Manga Up! Global Adds I'm Now the Princess of Spring in Another World, Fantasy Gourmet, 3 More Manga

Manga UP! Global released the following manga in English over the past few weeks:

Image courtesy of Manga Up! Global

I’m Now the Princess of Spring in Another World

Title:Creator(s):(author),(artist)Release date: July 29Summary: Toono Hana (34) was just a temp worker whose contract had just expired, leaving her unemployed and feeling down. But in a sudden turn of events, she finds herself summoned to a parallel world—a realm where humanity has the power to change the seasons! Waiting for her there is a prestigious role: the "Spring Princess." However, this isn't just a royal title; it's a job requirement, and she'll need to recruit her own knight as well... In a fantastic world without family or friends, Hana must persevere as the Spring Princess to find her way home!

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Title:Creator(s):(author),(artist)Release date: July 24Summary: Suddenly transported to another world, Shunichiro finds a new life passion: seeing, touching, spelling and eating all the unknown foods it has to offer! Alongside his beastkin maid, Sylphin, he's set to eat his way through a fantasy world in this delicious adventure!

Image courtesy of Manga Up! Global

Sorani Hidamari

Title:Creator(s):Release date: July 23Summary: Himari Akeno can't wait to start high school! Even though she's parting ways with her twin sister, Mio, Himari's enthusiasm to start this new chapter of her life is palpable—that is, until a traumatic incident sends her home to hide in her room…Watching Himari's dreams shatter is more than Mio can bear, especially when her sister still longs for an ordinary student life. Determined to see her twin get back out into the world, Mio “catches a cold” and convinces her sister to fill in until she “recovers.” As long as the shy, introverted Himari can pull off impersonating the bubbly, energetic Mio, nothing could go wrong…right?

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Ore ga Kokuhaku Sarete kara, Ojō no Yōsu ga Okashii

Title:Creator(s):(author),(artist), Takehana Note (character designer)Release date: July 20Summary: Hoshine, the elite young lady of the Tendou family, has long harbored feelings for Eito, the servant who has been by her side since childhood. When she discovers that a classmate has confessed to Eito, Hoshine doesn't hesitate! She decides to pour all of her intellect, strength, wealth, and (questionable) intuition into winning his heart. See the surprising lengths she will go for love in this chaotic lady-and-butler rom-com!

Image courtesy of Manga Up! Global

Gakuen Sensuikan-tai: Mermaid Girls

Title:Creator(s):(author),(artist)Release date: July 16Summary: After alien lifeforms known as "Trenchwalkers" land in Antarctica, they transform the planet, causing sea levels to rise by 70 meters and submerging cities like Tokyo. Furthermore, they begin converting Earth's water into a divine substance, "Nectar," which proves fatal to those whose bodies cannot adapt to it. A handful of girls who can withstand the Nectar are chosen to board a submarine, equip special swimsuits, and head to the battlefield to reclaim our planet. Upon receiving the dying message of her older sister, Todoroki Hiro goes in search for the strongest marine soldier Tsunoba Kiriri, and despite her heart being full of uncertainties, she chooses to enroll in the Masakado Girls' Academy Submarine Fleet. However, will it actually be smooth sailing for her?! Girls in swimsuits, water guns, and high-stakes combat: the ultimate splash-action battle for Earth is here!

Source: Email correspondence