Märchen Crown Manga Enters Final Battle

Manga takes 1-week break, returns on August 6

Image via Oricon News' X/Twitter account © Aka Akasaka, Aoi Kujira, Ajichika, Shueisha

This year's 34th issue of Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine revealed on July 23 that Aka Akasaka , Aoi Kujira , and Ajichika 's Märchen Crown manga is entering its final battle. The manga will take a one-week break and will return in the combined 36th and 37th issue of the magazine on August 6.

The manga debuted in Young Jump in March 2025. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is releasing the manga in English. Akasaka ( Oshi no Ko ), is writing the story, Kujira ( Geek Circle Crisis ) is composing the series' story, and Record of Ragnarok artist Ajichika is drawing the series. Shueisha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on June 18.

MANGA Plus describes the story:

Rapunzel is a young girl who lives atop a tall tower and knows nothing of the outside world. One day she meets a boy named Mikel, who climbs the tower, and their destiny to change the world begins to unfold! The creators of " Oshi no Ko " and " Record of Ragnarok " form an incredible team to bring you the ultimate love story!

Akasaka ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) and Mengo Yokoyari ( Scum's Wish ) launched the Oshi no Ko manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in April 2020, and ended it in November 2024. The manga's 16th and final compiled book volume shipped in Japan in December 2024. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service released the manga in English digitally. Yen Press licensed the manga for print release.

The television anime adaptation premiered in Japan in April 2023 with a 90-minute first episode. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it is also streaming an English dub . The company stated that the anime became the streaming service's "#1 series launch in the streamer's history." The anime's second season premiered in July 2024 on Tokyo MX and over 29 other channels throughout Japan. The anime also streamed simultaneously on the ABEMA service in Japan. HIDIVE streams the anime's English dub . The anime's third season debuted on January 14. Crunchyroll and HIDIVE both streamed the season. The anime will have a fourth season.

Source: Young Jump issue 34

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