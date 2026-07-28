Ryūto's The Faceless Mercenary Wants to Settle Down Light Novels Get Manga Adaptation

This year's August issue of Square Enix 's Monthly Big Gangan magazine announced on July 24 that Ryūto 's The Faceless Mercenary Wants to Settle Down: Homestead at the Edge of the Galaxy ( Faceless Dropout ) light novel series is getting a manga adaptation that will launch in the magazine's next issue on August 25. Daichi Matsuse ( Goblin Slayer: A Day in the Life , Re:ZERO -Starting Life In Another World- Chapter 1: A Day in the Capital ) is drawing the manga.

Image via Monthly Big Gangan magazine's X/Twitter account ©Square Enix

Seven Seas Entertainment will publish the light novel's first volume digitally under its Airship imprint on October 27. The company describes the story:

Faceless, fearsome mercenary Glenn is cashing in his chips. These days, battle appeals less than…agriculture! A charming farm on a far-flung planet gives the longtime soldier the opportunity for reinvention, allowing him to delve into pastoral passions. But even as a farmer, Glenn can detect a threat in no time. And when he discovers that a new neighbor is being harassed, he's bound to fall back on his usual strategy: cybernetically enhanced combat!

Ryūto launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in July 2024. The story then launched on the Kakuyomu website in August that same year. Kadokawa started publishing the novels with illustration by Heiro in July 2025.

Ryūto began serializing the Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! ( Mezametara Saikyō Sōbi to Uchūsen Mochi Datta no de, Ikkodate Mezashite Yōhei Toshite Jiyū ni Ikitai ) light novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in February 2019, where it is still ongoing. Kadokawa published the first volume in print in July 2019, with illustrations by Tetsuhiro Nabeshima . Seven Seas has licensed both the light novels and Shinichi Matsui 's manga adaptation. The light novel series is inspiring a television anime adaptation that will debut in October.

Source: Monthly Big Gangan issue 8





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