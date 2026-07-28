Takeru Kirishima's Sekigan Renkin Kenshi no Yarinaoshi Kitan Manga Ends

Manga adaptation of Hakubi Kokutо̄'s light novels launched in February 2025

Image via Amazon Japan © Kadokawa, Takeru Kirishima, Hakubi Kokutо̄, Rein Kuwashima

Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine published the final chapter of Takeru Kirishima 's manga adaptation of Hakubi Kokutо̄'s Sekigan Renkin Kenshi no Yarinaoshi Kitan (Tale of the One-Eyed Alchemical Swordsman's Do-over) light novel series on Friday. The third and final compiled book volume will ship on September 26.

The story takes place in a world where dungeons suddenly appeared five years ago. Skilled adventurer Yoruichi Yashiro loses his eye protecting a teammate from a strange monster during an exploration and becomes branded as a failure. Despite his injury, he becomes determined to continue his adventures using a new style of fighting.

Kirishima launched the manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine in February 2025. Kadokawa shipped the second compiled book volume on January 23.

Kokutо̄ launched the web novel on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in April 2023. Hobby Japan shipped the first volume in December 2024. Rein Kuwashima provides illustrations and character designs.

Kirishima ended the manga adaptation of Yuiko Agarizaki and Aoaso 's Brunhild the Dragonslayer ( Ryū-goroshi no Brunhild ) light novel in July 2024. Yen Press publishes the manga in English.

Kirishima's previous series include the Melty Blood adaptation of French Bread's fighting game, which serves as a follow-up to Type-Moon 's Tsukihime visual novel. Kirishima also drew Kanna , which Go! Comi published in English. He also drew the illustrations for Usagi Nakamura 's Gokudo-kun Manyuki ( Gokudo ) light novel series, which inspired a 1999 anime. Media Blasters licensed and released the anime series in North America.

Source: Monthly Shōnen Ace September issue

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