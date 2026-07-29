Crunchyroll, Starz Announce Bundle Through Amazon Prime Video in U.S.

Bundle service costs US$16.99 per month

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll © Crunchyroll

andannounced on Wednesday a new bundle for both services available via's Prime Video in the U.S. The bundle costs US$16.99 per month and it is available now through Prime Video.

Starz ' regular monthly bundle is US$11.99 per month.

Crunchyroll increased the prices for all of its subscription tiers in the U.S. last February. The company increased the Fan Tier price from US$7.99 to US$9.99, the Mega Fan Tier price from US$11.99 to US$13.99 per month and the Ultimate Fan Tier from US$15.99 to US$17.99 per month.

The Fan Tier has no advertisements, and all new simulcast episodes are available to users as they premiere. The Mega Fan Tier includes all features from the Fan Tier. In addition, this tier enables offline viewing and access to four streams at once. Members also get a 10% discount off select products and free shipping for orders over US$50 on the Crunchyroll Store. The Ultimate Fan Tier includes everything from the Fan Tier. It also features offline viewing and access to six streams at once. Members can get a 15% discount off select products and free shipping on the Crunchyroll Store. In addition, members receive an annual Ultimate Fan member swag bag and access to exclusive member-only merchandise.

Crunchyroll halted halting free ad-supported streaming on its service on December 31.

Crunchyroll is an independently operated joint venture between U.S.-based Sony Pictures Entertainment and Japan's Aniplex . Sony Pictures Entertainment and Aniplex 's Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) parent are both in turn subsidiaries of Tokyo-based Sony Group .

Sony 's Funimation Global Group completed its acquisition of Crunchyroll from AT&T on August 9, 2021, after the company first announced the acquisition in December 2020. The purchase price was US$1.175 billion, and the proceeds were paid in cash at closing. Funimation 's home video releases are now listed under Crunchyroll .

Sources: Amazon, Deadline (Dade Hayes)