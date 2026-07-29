Doraemon Famicom Game Launches for Switch 2, PS5 on July 30

1986 Famicom game gets 1st release in West as part of Console Archives series

Hamster Corporation announced on Wednesday that it will release the 1986 Doraemon Famicom game as part of its Console Archives series, rereleases of older console titles, for Nintendo Switch 2 and PlayStation 5 on Thursday. The company streamed a trailer:

The company had teased the game's release when it initially announced the Console Archives series in February.

Hudson Soft released the original Doraemon game for Nintendo 's Famicom in 1986. The action game follows Doraemon , who uses various Secret Gadgets to search for Nobita, Shizuka, Gian, and Suneo, who got lost due to a problem with their time machine. The game never got a Western release.

Fujiko Fujio A and Fujiko F. Fujio penned the world-famous Doraemon manga about the titular robot cat from the future and his friendship with the boy Nobita. The manga ran from 1970 to 1996. The pair worked together before parting in 1987, with Abiko taking the Fujiko Fujio A pseudonym, and Fujimoto taking the Fujiko Fujio F (later Fujiko F. Fujio ) pseudonym.

The manga has launched one of the most successful children's media franchises in the world, inspiring numerous anime films and three separate television anime runs. The third television anime began in 2005 and is still ongoing as one of the most highly rated anime on Japanese television week after week.

Production company CAKE is partnering with TV Asahi for international distribution of the Doraemon anime franchise , stating it will distribute the anime catalogue the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and EMEA excluding Italy, Spain, Portugal, and Turkey.

Source: Console Archives via Gematsu