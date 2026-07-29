Exclusive: Viz Media Shares Preview Pages for Samuel Sattin, tokitokoro's Lynx Comic

Comic's 1st volume set for release on August 11

Viz Media shared on Wednesday preview pages for its release of American writer Samuel Sattin and Japanese manga artist tokitokoro's Lynx comic.

Image courtesy of Viz Media

Image courtesy of Viz Media Image courtesy of Viz Media Image courtesy of Viz Media Image courtesy of Viz Media Image courtesy of Viz Media

Viz Media will publish the comic's first volume on August 11, and describes the story:

Beyond the end of the world, the angels have claws… What remains after the end of the world? For the last of humanity in a world of perpetual winter, the only way to survive is to adapt—but for Lynx Takuma, the past cannot be so easily left behind. Lynx Takuma is standing still. As a bio-enhanced detective in New Borealis, one of the last habitable cities after worldwide climate disaster, Lynx knows what she's meant to do: break up crime syndicates, track down rogue Qual technology, and keep the peace alongside her reckless-but-trusty partner Task and her crime-fighting talking cat Skua. But ever since Simone… Well, she's not thinking about Simone. Or about anything beyond getting through the next day, and the next, and the next… Until, while on the trail of a series of grisly murders, Lynx sees something impossible that turns her world upside down—something that looks like an angel…

Sattin (co-writer of The Essential Anime Guide: 50 Iconic Films , Standout Series , and Cult Masterpieces ) and illustrator duo Gurihiru ( Marvel Comics ' The Unbelievable Gwenpool , Power Pack comic series, Avatar: The Last Airbender comic series, Spacebug anime) launched a Kickstarter campaign for Unico : Awakening in May 2022, that funded the first 162-page manga in the series. Scholastic publishes the series. The third book Unico : Lost will launch in summer 2026, and the series will end in its eighth volume.

tokitokoro ( River in Me , Jeff the Land Shark ) recently confirmed that Marvel Comics is partnering with Kadokawa for upcoming manga adaptations. According to news outlet Bleeding Cool, tokitokoro's work is titled Spider-Man of Shibuya .

Source: Email correspondence